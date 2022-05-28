Snake Bytes: 5/28 - At Least It Wasn’t a Rout

Diamondbacks News

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 4

The Dodgers jumped all over Madison Bumgarner in the second inning and never looked back. By the time the Diamondbacks made any sort of spirited attempt at a comeback, it was already the ninth inning and the Snakes were trailing by four.

Bats Waking Up Still Not Enough

Josh Rojas and Jose Herrera both had three hits each in the Friday night tilt against the Dodgers. Unfortunately, those hits, along with three others, still were not enough to overcome the offensive juggernaut that is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers Ride Long Ball to Down Snakes

The Dodgers managed seven hits off of Madison Bumgarner through six innings of work. Unfortunately for Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks, three of those seven hits landed in the seats.

Related Injury Update:

X-rays were negative on Daulton Varsho, according to Torey Lovullo. He is day-to-day. #Dbacks — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) May 28, 2022

Other Baseball News

Gabe Kapler Not Taking Field for National Anthem

Displeased with the state of affairs in the United States and frustrated with legislative inaction to fix things, San Francisco Giants manager, Gabe Kapler will no longer be taking the field for the playing of the National Anthem.

One Fireman for Each Team

Fans of the Diamondbacks will not be surprised to learn that Joe Mantiply and his 0.51 ERA is Arizona’s contribution to this list.

Orioles Ride 10-0 Run in Comeback Win

Down 8-2, the Orioles did not give up the fight on Friday night in Boston. The visiting Orioles instead went on to score 10 runs in the game’s final three innings, securing a 12-8 victory over the struggling Boston Red Sox.