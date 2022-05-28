Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4

Record 23-24, Pace 79-83

Madison Bumgarner gave up 4 runs in the 2nd inning, and another in the 6th, allowing 3 homers in the process as the Dodgers powered their way to a 6-4 victory over the Diamondbacks. The offense managed 9 hits, and scored a couple of runs in the 9th to make it closer. But they were just 2 for 10 w/RISP and left 10 men on base.

Daulton Varsho was injured, as was Jordan Luplow, both having to be removed from the game, Varsho due to a Hit by pitch in the back, right shoulder and Luplow due to a foul ball off the foot. X-rays were negative and both are day to day, but Varsho will be getting follow up imaging tomorrow.

Inning Summary

T-1 Bumgarner allowed a harmless single, another Freddie Freeman shift beater into left, but no other damage.

B-1 Daulton Varsho hit on the back of his right shoulder to lead off the inning, but Rojas, Marte and Walker don’t even advance him to 2b.

T-2. Bumgarner threw three pitches inside to Justin Turner, and then on 3-1 threw BEHIND him for ball four. It was clear messaging for the Varsho HBP. That completely backfired though when a Hanser Alberto hit a two out single was followed by Edwin Rios depositing a fly ball just over the wall in the right field corner for a three-run homer. Bum badly missed his spot with the catcher set up low and away but the pitch was up and in to Rios’ wheelhouse. Mookie Betts then smashed the first pitch he saw into the left field bleachers. Message sent….by the Dodgers. 4-0 LA

B-2: Pepiot gifted the D-backs a couple of walks and threw 31 pitches in the inning, but the D-backs could not do anything with it, failing to get a hit.

T-3: Madbum with his first 3 up 3 down inning

B-3: With one out, Josh Rojas took the freebie, dropping a bunt down towards a vacated third base for the one out single. But Marte hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

T-4: Chris Taylor split the gap in left center all the way to the wall for a leadoff triple. But Jose Herrera picked him off third base on a designed play, according to Torey.

B-4: 3 up 3 down

T-5: Another 1-2-3 for Bum, he’s retired 9 of the last 10 batters. Still down 4-0. Who else is getting tired of “moral victories”? Offense needs to get going

B-5: Singles by Alek Thomas and Herrera, and a walk by Jordan Luplow pinch hitting for Varsho loaded the bases with one out. (Varsho was removed with right shoulder soreness due to the HBP in the 1st inning) All they managed was one run, on a Josh Rojas sacrifice fly to center. Marte grounded out 4-3 to end the threat. 4-1 LA

T-6: LA got that run right back when Trea Turner hit a moon shot into the D-backs pen. There was another hit and a walk in the inning, but Bum got out of it. 5-1 LA

Final Line: 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 3 HR, on 92 pitches

B-6: David Peralta hit a one out doble but neither Pavin Smith or Alek Thomas could get him home

T-7 J.B. Wendelken in to pitch. After a walk to rios Pavin Smith dropped a Betts pop up to shallow right after running a long way, and was charged with an E9. One out later Trea Turner singled home Rios making it 6-1 LA.

B-7: The Dbacks get a run back on a Josh Rojas RBI base hit scoring Herrera. 6-2 LA

Cooper Hummel pinch hit for Luplow in the inning, grounding out. Luplow had fouled a ball off his foot when he pinch hit for varsho.

T-8: Tyler Holton came in and delivered a 1-2-3 inning

B-8: Former D-back favorite, now hated Dodger Daniel Hudson came into the game and hit David Peralta who stared out at Hudson….who tapped his chest mouthing “my bad”. Smith hit into a double play and then Hudson hit Alek Thomas on the foot, for the 3rd HBP in the game. Perdomo struck out to end the inning.

T-9: Another 1-2-3 for Holton. Nice work young man.

B-9: Craig Kimbrel came in to close for LA. Jose Herrera lead off with his 3rd hit of the game. Hummel walked and then Josh Rojas drove a ball that jumped the wall in left center on one hop for a ground rule double and an RBI. Marte Popped out and Christian Walker had an RBI ground out to short, making the score 6-4. Down to their final out Peralta stepped up as the tying run, but he grounded out to second to end the game

The D-backs are now 2-7 against LA this year, and 7-31 since the start of the 2020 season.

After the game Torey Lovullo said he did not feel that any of the Dodger pitchers intentionally threw at his hitters, and denied that Bumgarner’s pitches against Turner were intentional , saying the pitches just got away. He said he does not believe in retaliation. Bumgarner was not available for comment after the game to discuss the matter.

He addressed the lack of timely hitting and the dropped popup by Smith, admitting that was a costly error that factored in the loss.

Torey Lovullo audio

WPA:

Josh Rojas +.11, 3 for 5, a double, 3 RBI. Jose Herera +.04. Career High 3 base hits.

Madison Bumgarner -.25, Ketel Marte -.19, Christian Walker -.18 all had tough nights.

Marte and Walker combined to go 1 for 10