SnakeBytes 5/27: Well that sure happened, didn’t it?

The less said about yesterday the better. I think it it was Michael McD who summed it up perfectly of the game thread when he said the Haves were beating up on the Have Nots. As fun as this season has plesantly turned out to be, I do think it’s important to keep in mind the context that we are enjoying a low-expectations team play well over its head, and there is an entire tier of MLB teams that they just aren’t going to be able to do jack against. Hopefully at least one of the next three goes better.

Diamondbacks news

(MLB.com) Castellanos, D-backs hit hard by Dodgers

For much of the 2022 season the story for Humberto Castellanos had been “bend but don’t break.” Frequently pitching into the sixth inning and keeping his team in the game had become the expected. But on Thursday, he was roughed up for six early runs by the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup, leading to a 14-1 D-backs defeat.

(LA Times) Freddie Freeman leads Dodgers with five RBIs to 14-1 rout over Diamondbacks

The game was so out of hand by the eighth inning, relief pitcher Evan Phillips had a plate appearance … and drew a walk.

The game was so out of reach by the ninth, infielder Hanser Alberto took the mound … and recorded the final three outs without yielding a run.

Really, the Dodgers’ 14-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday was over almost as soon as it began.

MLB News

(Yahoo! Sports) Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is younger than his star players. Here’s why they trust him

When people in the industry used to ask Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak about potential future managers in his organization, he would decline to offer any suggestions. Not because he didn’t have anyone in mind; but because he did, and he was afraid of losing him. In Marmol, he saw someone with a high baseball IQ, interpersonal savvy and strong relationships within the team — someone with major-league managerial ability, if not yet experience.

(ESPN) MLB, in memo, rebukes clubs for ‘unacceptable’ workplace facilities for women employees

In a pointed letter to teams last week, Major League Baseball said numerous clubs’ stadiums “fall embarrassingly below the high standards” necessary for women who are part of the game’s traveling parties to do their jobs, create an “untenable working environment” and that organizations soon must reconfigure their facilities to fix what the league deemed “unacceptable,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by ESPN on Thursday.

(The Athletic) How many baseballs are used in an MLB game? We tracked a Guardians-Tigers game to find out

Watching the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians take batting practice before last Friday’s game at Progressive Field gave me an idea: Count every ball that is used in the game. It’s more difficult than you think. Pitchers might toss one in the middle of warmups. Guardians starter Aaron Civale tossed out three before throwing the game’s first pitch.