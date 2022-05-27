Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/26/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 4-2 record, thanks to a pair of doubleheaders to make up for rain outs. More news on the Jordan Lawlar injury situation, he has been flown back to Phoenix in order to evaluate a back injury, according to this Nick Piecoro article.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 0-3, SB (14)

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 89 pitches (58 strikes)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 10 K, 91 pitches (56 strikes)

Statcast

Lefties Tommy Henry and Miguel Aguilar combined for a 3-hit shutout of the Dodgers. Henry walked 4 and struck out 4 in 5 1⁄ 3 innings while Reno’s (23-21) lineup went to work. Dominic Canzone and Seth Beer ambushed Dodgers starter Beau Burrows for home runs that allowed the Aces to take a 3-0 lead. Canzone’s blast was the only batted ball classified as a barrel in this game with an exit velocity of 102.6 MPH and a launch angle of 36° that barely cleared the wall past the 377 mark in right center field. Beer’s home run was a high, towering fly ball (44° launch angle, 95.7 MPH exit velocity) that was hit down the RF line and over a high wall.

"I like hitting home runs" - Dominic Canzone (probably)



His third home run of the season gets us on the board. pic.twitter.com/2jtFfrf44H — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 26, 2022

Here's a Seth Beer home run without a beer pun pic.twitter.com/GdVut0vGPV — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 26, 2022

Not satisfied with an early lead, Reno would tack on the 6th. Jancarlos Cintron hit a 2-out triple to the left center field gap and scored on a Camden Duzenack single to left one batter later. The next inning they would put up a 5 spot on Justin Hagenman. Buddy Kennedy tripled to start the inning and would score on a Stone Garrett blooper. A Dominic Fletcher double and a walk by Canzone would load the bases for Reno. After Juan Graterol grounded into a forceout at home, the next four Reno batters would reach. Cintron doubled home two followed by three consecutive walks issued by Dakota Chalmers after entering the game scored two more runs.

Statcast

A slightly tighter game than the first, but Reno (24-21) would get an extra inning win thanks to a clutch homer by Stone Garrett. Garrett’s 12th homer of the year, which recorded a game-high exit velocity of 106.9 MPH and a launch angle of 26°, would give Reno a 4-2 lead in the 8th.

PCL Pitchers have nightmares about Stone Garrett ☝️



Stone crushes his 1️⃣2️⃣ HR of the year to dead center field to give us the 2️⃣ run lead @stonetx_ | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/rHUAJFmHrf — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 27, 2022

The win would not be possible if not for a tremendous start on the mound by Drey Jameson. Jameson, who for whatever reason always brings his best stuff against the Dodgers and their Minor League affiliates this year, allowed just 2 runs in 6 innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts. Jameson’s 4-seam fastball averaged just under 97 MPH and topped out at just under 100 MPH (99.8 to be exact). Blake Workman threw a scoreless inning, working around a bunt single to 3B, with 3 strikeouts in his first AAA appearance to pick up the win.

Reno would score first in the 3rd, when Dominic Fletcher reached on a fielding error by the recently promoted 2B Michael Busch. The play scored Yonny Hernandez, who walked and advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch. In the 5th Fletcher would reach once again be on as a result of a fielding error, this time by the Dodgers LF Ryan Noda. Fletcher would score two batters later on Garrett’s RBI double. That would be the score until the 8th, when Manfred Rules Baseball came into play. Garrett would deposit the second pitch of the inning into the center field berm to score Buddy Kennedy, who opened up the inning at 2nd as the Manfred Man pinch running for Seth Beer, and himself. Kevin Ginkel would get the bottom half of the inning, delivering a scoreless inning and stranding the potential tying runs on base.

Amarillo (19-22) was held to no hits in this game, as Arkansas starter Connor Jones pitched a Manfred (No-Hitter in a 7-inning game). The Sod Poodles only recorded 3 baserunners in the game, via 3 walks, and Blake Walston got hammered again, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Both games elected to tap into their bullpen for this game, with the two starters combining for 4 innings. Josh Green opened up for Amarillo and threw 3 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Jake Rice would make his debut for Amarillo, adding in 2 more scoreless innings with a walk and strikeout. The Sod Poodles had a chance to take the lead in the 2nd when Andy Yerzy doubled and Blaze Alexander had an infield single to put runners on the corners with 1 out. However that inning went to bust as Yerzy was thrown out at home for the first out followed by a 6-4-3 double play. Such a Diamondback thing to do, as that would come back to haunt them in the 6th. Brett de Geus would cough up a pair of runs in the 6th inning to take the loss.

Hillsboro (21-19) rode a solid starter from pitching prospect Luke Albright, who allowed just 1 run on 2 hits and struck out 3 in 5 innings. Hillsboro would take a lead they would never relinquish in the 2nd, thanks to some aggressive baserunning by Tristin English. English reached on an infield single to short, stole 2nd, advanced to 3rd on a passed ball, then scored on a Shane Muntz sacrifice fly. The 3rd inning would see the Hops take advantage of a double steal, as Ryan Bliss and Caleb Roberts pulled off the twin thievery to put themselves in scoring position. That would matter as Tim Tawa’s ground ball to 3B changed a potential inning-ending double play to an RBI groundout.

After Albright’s fantastic start, the Hops were able to expand the lead in the bottom of the 5th. Cam Coursey, Danny Oriente, and Caleb Roberts singled in the inning to plate the first run and a successful pickle drill on a caught stealing was enough for Oriente to score from 3rd on a caught stealing. That inning gave them a 4-1 lead, which would prove to be critical insurance runs when Vancouver matched that total in the 6th off Marcos Tineo. A single and 2 walks loaded the bases before a 2-out, 2-run single by Riley Tirotta cut the lead down to 1. Things got really hairy in the 9th, when Kyle Backhus allowed a triple to the first batter of the inning. An infield hit to 3rd would add a second baserunner but not score the runner from 3rd. Backhus was able to dig deep and punched out the next three of the next four hitters he faced, with an intentional walk sandwiched between strikeouts #2 and #3 in the inning, to close it out.

Visalia (12-30) were able to win a low-scoring game despite the sheer amount of baserunners they had to deal with. The Rawhide hitters, despite being held to three hits all game, were able to somehow manufacture 4 runs by taking advantage of gimme RBI chances and crafty baserunning. Avery Short had a solid start for Visalia despite the errors committed behind him by avoiding any free passes in the game and only allowed a 4th inning solo homer in his 4 innings of work. Adrian Del Moral would allow 1 run when he put too many hitters on base in the 5th. He was able to limit the damage to just that 1 run in the 5th, something Visalia pitchers have struggled with all season long.

On the offensive side of the ball, Visalia scored first when Junior Franco scored from 3rd when Wilderd Patino got himself in a rundown in the top fo the first inning. They would find themselves trailing 2-1 going into the 7th, but Deyvison De Los Santos was able to tie the game on a ground ball that Quakes SS Austin Gauthier couldn’t do more than slow down. It wouldn’t take much longer for them to take the lead, as Glenallen Hill Jr. led off the 8th inning with a triple. Unlike the Vancouver Canadians, the Rawhide actually knew what to do in that situation. Two batters later, Danyer Sanabria hit a ground ball to 3B in which Hill successfully attempted to score to give Visalia a 3-2 lead. The 9th inning saw Visalia took advantage of the opposing team being unable to throw strikes as two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. Ramses Malave hit a pop-up behind shortstop that fell in and resulted in Juan Batista scoring from 3rd.

The final two relievers, Jean Marcelino and Christian Montes De Oca, were able to put up zeros in the final three innings of the game. Marcelino struggled with walks, putting three on and hitting a batter, but would be bailed out in the 8th by Montes De Oca, who stranded both inherited baserunners. In addition, Montes De Oca would pitch a scoreless 9th inning to close it out for his second save of the year, with 4 of the 5 outs he recorded being strikeouts.