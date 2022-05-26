Snake Bytes 5/26: Evil Returns

Diamondbacks’ News

D-backs hitting coach credits work ethic for success of power hitting trio

Right behind Walker in the home run column are Varsho and Peralta at eight, with the OF/C tied for the team lead with 21 RBIs (Pavin Smith). Varsho has had to catch a little bit more than expected this season due to injury to starting catcher Carson Kelly and backup rookie Jose Herrera missing time with COVID-19.

Lovullo is ‘very concerned’ about D-backs leading MLB in bullpen appearances

“Very concerned. I don’t want any of our guys to have 80 appearances this year,” Lovullo said Monday of the bullpen’s usage. “That’s way too many.

“We have played close games, we embrace close games. We need our horses to go out there and protect those types of games when we’re ahead, so we’ll be mindful of it.”

D-backs release Humberto Mejia, Ryan Meisinger

The Diamondbacks have released right-handers Humberto Mejia and Ryan Meisinger from their Triple-A affiliate in Reno yesterday, according to the transactions log at MiLB.com. Mejia was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A earlier this season. Meisinger inked a minor league deal late in Spring Training and didn’t appear for the big league club this season.

Pavin Smith’s turnaround spurred by ‘blending’ of philosophies

Less than a week ago, Smith felt lost at the plate. His direction and balance were off, he couldn’t handle pitches on the outer half and he was striking out more than he could remember at any point in his life.

He has since added a small stride, a mechanical tweak borne of a sort of meshing of coaching disciplines.

Rojas’ MLB dreams started in the WV

“The worst part was definitely at the end of camp (Spring Training). I was getting excited to start the season and start the real grind with my teammates and build a bond with those guys.”

Watching his fellow Diamondbacks start the season without him was tough. Rojas watched the home games but could not hit the road with the team. He was forced to keep track of them on television.

“You know, just to keep up with how everybody’s doing,” said Rojas, who returned to the field on May 6. Fourteen days later he hit three home runs in one game against the Chicago Cubs.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul confirmed participants for for JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE charity softball game

Not sure how many people saw it, but they’ll put those skills to the test in teammate JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE Foundation Water For Life charity softball game on June 22 at Chase Field.

Baseball News

Nationals are 1st team to shutout Dodgers in ‘22

Aug. 29, 2021. Since that date, no team in baseball had found the formula to shut out the Dodgers. Until the Nationals, who entered Wednesday holding the second-highest ERA (5.15) in the Majors, held Los Angeles scoreless for a 1-0 victory in the series finale at Nationals Park.

Mariners activate Kyle Lewis, release Steven Souza Jr

This is God’s plan. FSSJR

Is panic over Atlanta Braves warranted? Will Cody Bellinger turn it around? An early verdict on MLB’s biggest disappointments

The Braves haven’t won more than two games in a row all season. Despite breakout performances from starter Kyle Wright and rookie reliever Spencer Strider, they’ve been mediocre across the board — middle of the pack in offense, middle of the pack in pitching, middle of the pack in defense and 0-3 in extra-inning games.