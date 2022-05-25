Snake Bytes: 5/25 - Ugly Win, Beautiful Sweep

Diamondbacks News

Kansas City 6, Arizona 8

Daulton Varsho’s eighth home run of the season was of the leadoff variety. That made it the first time in franchise history a catcher had ever hit a leadoff home run for the Diamondbacks. The early lead did not last long as Zac Gallen struggled to complete 5 1⁄ 3 innings. The game became a see-saw affair that the Snakes managed to survive. Ian Kennedy and Mark Melancon both had good nights, holding the Royals scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.

D-Backs Showcase Resilience in Comeback Win

Our own Jack Sommers provides the wrap for this one. Zac Gallen lacked his good stuff Tuesday night, but still managed to pitch into the sixth inning. Gallen exited the game with two runners on base. Those two scored off reliever Joe Mantiply who limited any further damage. Jordan Luplow and Pavin Smith provided the tying and go-ahead 1-2 punch of home runs in the sixth to put Arizona ahead for good.

Five-Run Sixth Sparks Mini-Sweep

Jordan Luplow hit a pinch-hit, two-out, three-run home run in the frame. Pavin Smith followed two batters later with a two-run shot.

Other Baseball News

Manfred Meets Balkovec, Talks Rule Changes

Rob Manfred has now met the woman to be named a full-time manager of an affiliated team. The meeting took place in the Tampa dugout after the Tarpons had completed fielding practice.

Joc Pederson Posts 3 HR and 8 RBI in Big Night for SF

The Giants’ slugging outfielder credits an extended pre-game conversation he had with Barry Bonds with inspiring the performance.

“Just getting knowledge from such a good hitter and the way he thinks about baseball and hitting, it just helped connect some dots to free my mind up at the plate,” Pederson said. “I was able to put some good swings on pitches today.”

Tim Anderson Addresses Josh Donaldson Incident

The White Sox shortstop says there was no inside joke between him and New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson regarding Donaldson calling Anderson “Jackie” over the weekend, in reference to Jackie Robinson.