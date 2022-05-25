Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/24/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-2 record. Amarillo’s game against the Arkansas Travelers was postponed due to rain and will be made up in a 7-inning doubleheader on Thursday May 27th.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 4 BB, 4 K, 68 pitches (35 strikes)

In a case of too little too late, Reno (22-21) was knocked out of the ballpark. After retiring the first nine batters he faced, Ryne Nelson completely lost control of the game. Nelson retired only 1 of 9 hitters he faced in the 4th inning, ultimately giving up 7 runs before Caleb Baragar could finish the inning. Reno would find themselves down 9-0 after 5 innings before they hit the scoreboard. Stone Garrett would hit his 11th homer of the year, with an exit velocity of 101.9 MPH, that made the score 9-3.

Stone Garrett, showing his rockish qualities, gets us on the board with his 11th home run of the season @stonetx_ | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/aH8dVwksqw — Reno Aces (@Aces) May 25, 2022

Despite getting on the board, the Reno bullpen was unable to keep the game close. Collectively as a unit, they allowed 7 runs on 6 hits and 7 walks over the final 5.2 innings of the game and allowed 3 of 5 inherited runners to score. Edwin Uceta allowed 5 of them over 1.2 innings, although he wasn’t helped by Ryan Weiss’ inability to throw strikes either. Weiss allowed 2 of 3 inherited runners despite not giving up a hit. The recently acquired Paul Fry would allow 2 runs in the 8th. The offense put up some solid at-bats way too late in the game, with 4 of their 10 hits going for extra base hits but it didn’t matter due to a bullpen meltdown.

Tim Tawa’s bases-clearing double in the 9th allowed Hillsboro (19-19) to snatch victory in the jaws of defeat. Last year’s 11th round selection barreled up a ball to just to the left of straightaway center and past the desperate leap of Canadians center fielder Cameron Eden and landed safely on the warning track, allowing all three baserunners to come around and score without a play.

How many times do we have to tell you this?!



DON’T LET THE HOPS TRAIL IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 9TH pic.twitter.com/PSVLy3Nwcv — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) May 25, 2022

For most of the game, Hillsboro’s offense was stymied by Canadians starter Sem Robberse. The Netherlands native held the Hops to no runs on 2 hits, no walks, and 4 strikeouts over 7 innings. On the other side, Jamison Hill was just as effective for Hillsboro. Hill allowed 1 run in 5.2 innings, giving up 3 hits, walking 1, and striking out 4. Andrew Saalfrank coughed up a run in the next 1.1 innings, which put Hillsboro in a 2-0 deficit. In the 9th, a pair of walks and a hit batter would lose the bases to set the stage for Tawa’s heroics with 1 out.

Visalia (11-29) immediately found themselves fighting an uphill battle when the Quakes scored 3 runs of starter Diomedes Sierra. Sierra would allow 5 runs (3 earned) over 2.2 innings with 5 walks. A Rawhide lineup that didn’t feature shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar struggled against the Quakes pitching staff. Danyer Sanabria’s 4-for-4 game, in which he would finish a home run short of the cycle, was the brightest spot in the lineup with Jacen Roberson and Junior Franco also recording multi-hit efforts in the loss. Visalia’s bullpen had a rough night with Carlos Meza giving up 1 run in 2.1 innings and Junior Mieses allowing 4 runs in the 8th.