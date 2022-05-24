Fang Food: pan fried chicken and Rotini Ranchero

Since I am doing to recap tonight, I thought I would make something to eat while doing it. The game starts at 6:40.



I did some pan fried chicken, mostly because I had a package of chicken that has been in the fridge for a couple of days.



I put some olive oil in my frying pan, and heated it, while coating my chicken in flour, old bay seasoning and garlic powder.

After 15 or 20 minutes of flipping it, it is done. It’s not still raw, I don’t know why it looks like that.

Rotini Ranchero

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 lb ground beef

3 cups beef broth

16 ounces red salsa

1 packet taco seasoning

1 lb rotini, I accidentally bought rigatoni, but hey it’s pasta.

2 cups shredded mexican chees blend, plus more for topping

1 eight ounce can of diced green chilis

10 ounces frozen corn (optional)

sliced black olives (optional)



On the instapot, sauté and adjust so it’s on the more or high setting. Pour in the olive oil and hear 3 minutes. Add onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Add ground beef and saute, stirring constantly until lightly browned.

2. Add the broth, salsa and taco seasoning and stir well. Add the pasta, but dont stir, use a spoon to submerge pasta under the liquid.



3. Secure the lid, move the valve to the sealing position and hit keep warm/cancel and then his manual or pressure cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Quick release when done.

4. Stir in the cheese and green chilis. Add in the corn, if using, until well combined and the corn is heated through.

5. Serve with sliced jalapenos, black olives, more cheese, or taco toppings.

