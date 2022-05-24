Snake Bytes: 5/24 - Our Zach is better than your Zack

Last Night’s Game

[Jim McLennan/AZ Snake Pit] Diamondbacks 9, Royals 5: Zacs Attacked

“The very first pitch of tonight’s contest, by Zach Davies, was deposited into the left-field bleachers. I should have gone to get more snacks at that point. For the first inning took 30 minutes to complete with the starters throwing 62 pitches (34 for Davies, 28 for Zack Greinke). They faced 15 batters, nine of whom reached base on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter. Five of those hits left the yard, tying the major-league record for home-runs in any inning. All seven hits had exit velocities in excess of 100 mph (and one of the Royals’ outs was clocked at 105.0 mph). It’s safe to say neither pitcher was fooling anyone.”

[Jake Rill/MLB.com] Greinke’s impact on his clubs reverberates throughout

“Zack can do anything he wants in this game,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He is a true negotiator when he’s on the mound. He just wants to win a baseball game and get you out. And I’m sure he doesn’t care how he’s doing it.”

Recent MLB Rumors

Pirates to Promote Cal Mitchell

OF Cal Mitchell, the 50th overall pick of the 2017 Draft, will debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mitchell was ranked 22nd/25th/37th in Pittsburgh’s system by Baseball America/MLB Pipeline/Fangraphs.

Alex Reyes to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

There was a time where Alex Reyes was the most exciting pitching prospect in baseball, but injuries have prevented from capitalizing on that talent. It will be his 3rd major surgery in the past five years, following Tommy John in 2019 and a surgery to repair a torn tendon in his lat muscle.

Tigers Re-Sign Drew Hutchison

Hutchison was previously DFA’d by Detroit on May 11th and elected free agency in lieu of an outright assignment, but will stay with the Tigers on a minor league pact.

Counsell: Freddy Peralta to Miss “Significant” Time

Huge blow to Milwaukee’s pitching staff, as their #3 starter will be down for the foreseeable future after an MRI revelead a posterior shoulder strain.

Angels Designate Jose Rojas for Assignment

Makes room for Archie Bradley to come off the IL. The reserve infielder did not hit much in his stint in the majors.

Reds’ Connor Overton Diagnosed with Stress Reaction in Back

Ketel Marte sends his condolences. Overton will be down for 6-8 weeks.

Mocking the Mock Drafts

Eight weeks before the draft, there appears to be a consensus in the media that Baltimore cuts a deal with their first overall pick and that the son of a 10x Gold Glove CF and 5x All-Star will be taken by Arizona second overall as a result.

[Keith Law/The Athletic] Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS

I can see the Orioles going with a haircut pick 1st overall, but it won’t be for Jacob Berry. I’d put higher odds they go with either Brooks Lee or Jackson Holliday over Jones if Baltimore goes that route. Law has the D-backs taking Jones after he falls to the 2nd selection, noting that the team appears to be more interested in the high school bats such as Jones, Elijah Green, and Holliday.

[Jonathan Mayo/MLB.com] Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS

Mayo has Orioles cutting a deal with Jackson Holliday 1st overall with Jones going next in this mock.

[Carlos Collazo/Baseball America] Druw Jones, OF Wesleyan HS

Brooks Lee goes first overall in this mock.