Bruteside Chats: I Can Has Offense?

Hello once more!

Another week in the books and despite an ugly series last week against the Dodgers we can still say, with quite a bit of confidence, that this year’s version of the Dbacks is still pretty solid.

God it’s so refreshing to be able to write and speak of a team positively now.

Still lots of baseball left and many more chances to fail, so for now this chat focuses on the good of this team thus far.

So please join us once more on this (mostly bug free) addition of the Bruteside Chats.