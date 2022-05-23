Snake Bytes: 05/23 - Lebt denn der alte Holzmichl noch?

Diamondbacks News
[AZSnakePit] Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 5: Four-Game Sweeps are Hard
I needed Ben Seigel’s FanPost to understand Justin’s comment in the Game Thread yesterday (“hey it’s Keegan!”) lmao
[AZ Central] Ian Kennedy laments rough outing as Diamondbacks drop finale to Cubs
Kennedy laments rough outing, I lament Kennedy, and many lament me. So who is worse off here?
[dbacks.com] D-backs leave Chicago with series win over Cubs
“Overall, these past four games, I was proud of the way we came back after what we did in L.A.,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We were in a position to sweep the [Cubs] on the road. We just couldn’t get it done. So we’ll tighten up the things we need to. There’s some things we’ve got to address to put ourselves in a better position to help us win the game, but I was very pleased with what we did, even though we lost the game.”
Around The MLB
[MLB Trade Rumors] Padres Place Mike Clevinger On 15-Day IL With Triceps Strain
After appearing as the American version of Pippi Longstocking, Mike Clevinger got into a fight with people that made fun of him and so he strained his triceps.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Mariners designate Steven Souza Jr.
Souza not playing D-Backs, Souza not hitting.
[CBS Sports] MLB Prospect Watch: Previewing Orioles’ draft strategy for No. 1 overall pick selection
No one should be surprised if the Orioles select someone other than Georgia prep outfielder Druw Jones, now widely considered to be the best player in the class. After all, the Orioles are generally managed by Mike Elias, one of the architects of the “portfolio approach.”
On The Mother Continent
[Burkina Faso] Taal M’Bi Yameogo of Koudougou repeats as Burkina Faso baseball high school and college champions
The Higher Institute Taal M’Bi Yameogo of Koudougou won the baseball National Championship of high schools and colleges in Burkina Faso. They defeated the Province Lyceum of Bassy de Ziniaré in the final, 11-2.
Across The Atlantic
[Germany] Major league baseball dreht Dokufilm in Füssen
MLB hit the European continent this weekend to make a documentary about baseball in Europe and the almighty Royal Bavarians from Füssen are the chosen ones. That’s all nice though but what is more important is that fans wearing traditional Bavarian attire will enjoy half-price beer. WTF is this documentary about...LMAO!
Across The Pacific
[S. Korea] Confusion reigns as midweek KBO action takes a chaotic turn
Bizarre plays dominated the KBO last week. And you thought Ellis made a bad play, ha!
OCURRIÓ EN COREA— Beisbolpuro (@Beisbolpuro) May 18, 2022
Con este elevado al cuadro los Gigantes de Lotte empataron el juego a los Tigres de KIA en la KBO.
Elevado de cuatro, elevado de nadie, que al final puso al corredor en tercera base.#LaCasaDelRey
pic.twitter.com/wCIOJEqVon
[China] New baseball, softball venues pass inspection
Shaoxing Baseball⚾️ & Softball Sports Centre, the largest baseball and softball venue compatible with international competition standards in China officially went into operation recently. #Hangzhou #AsianGames #Venue @WBSCsoftball @WBSC pic.twitter.com/lcIgf0Jsqq— 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) April 19, 2022
