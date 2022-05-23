Snake Bytes: 05/23 - Lebt denn der alte Holzmichl noch?

Diamondbacks News

I needed Ben Seigel’s FanPost to understand Justin’s comment in the Game Thread yesterday (“hey it’s Keegan!”) lmao

Kennedy laments rough outing, I lament Kennedy, and many lament me. So who is worse off here?

“Overall, these past four games, I was proud of the way we came back after what we did in L.A.,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We were in a position to sweep the [Cubs] on the road. We just couldn’t get it done. So we’ll tighten up the things we need to. There’s some things we’ve got to address to put ourselves in a better position to help us win the game, but I was very pleased with what we did, even though we lost the game.”

“With third baseman Josh Rojas nursing a left hand contusion, the D-backs called up Drew Ellis from Reno. Ellis will likely get starts at third the next few days as he matches up favorably against the upcoming starting pitchers, per manager Torey Lovullo.” — Steve Gilbert

Around The MLB

After appearing as the American version of Pippi Longstocking, Mike Clevinger got into a fight with people that made fun of him and so he strained his triceps.

Souza not playing D-Backs, Souza not hitting.

No one should be surprised if the Orioles select someone other than Georgia prep outfielder Druw Jones, now widely considered to be the best player in the class. After all, the Orioles are generally managed by Mike Elias, one of the architects of the “portfolio approach.”

On The Mother Continent

The Higher Institute Taal M’Bi Yameogo of Koudougou won the baseball National Championship of high schools and colleges in Burkina Faso. They defeated the Province Lyceum of Bassy de Ziniaré in the final, 11-2.

Across The Atlantic

MLB hit the European continent this weekend to make a documentary about baseball in Europe and the almighty Royal Bavarians from Füssen are the chosen ones. That’s all nice though but what is more important is that fans wearing traditional Bavarian attire will enjoy half-price beer. WTF is this documentary about...LMAO!

Across The Pacific

Bizarre plays dominated the KBO last week. And you thought Ellis made a bad play, ha!

OCURRIÓ EN COREA



Con este elevado al cuadro los Gigantes de Lotte empataron el juego a los Tigres de KIA en la KBO.



Elevado de cuatro, elevado de nadie, que al final puso al corredor en tercera base.#LaCasaDelRey



pic.twitter.com/wCIOJEqVon — Beisbolpuro (@Beisbolpuro) May 18, 2022