Snake Bytes: 5/22 Soggy extra innings win in Chicago

D-backs win 3rd-straight in Chicago behind extra innings win over Cubs

Diamondbacks rally in late innings, beat Cubs in 10

“I was like, ‘I’m just going to keep going,’” Varsho said. “Knowing that it’s a pinball machine back there with all the bricks, you just trust that it’s going to go your way.”

‘Big relief’: Josh Rojas diagnosed with contusion after hit by pitch

The injury occurred on a strange sequence. Rojas tried to check his swing on an inside fastball from Cubs left-hander Justin Steele. The ball struck Rojas on the hand, causing him to lose his grip on the bat, which then apparently swung through the zone. Umpires called it a swing, meaning Rojas not only hurt himself, he also struck out.

Ex Dbacks on the move



Seattle Mariners sign Justin Upton

Mariners sign 4-time All-Star outfielder Justin Upton to MLB deal

I didn’t even know the following, or if I did I completely forgot.

Upton almost became a Mariner nearly a decade ago. As you may remember, the Mariners and Diamondbacks had reportedly agreed to a deal to trade Upton to Seattle for four young players – pitchers Taijuan Walker, Stephen Pryor and Charlie Furbush and infielder Nick Franklin — in January of 2013

Nothing on Lookout Landing about it.

NL West, AL and the other divisions



Trout scores 1,000th run, joins Mays, A-Rod on elite list

Trout, who scored the run on an RBI infield single from Luis Rengifo in the sixth inning, joined Garret Anderson, who scored 1,024 runs during his 15-year career with the Angels.

‘Emotional overload’: Rutschman thrills in debut

Rutschman — baseball’s No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline — invited standing applause for nearly every facet: His announcement in the starting lineup, his first time announced as a batter (and each of the ensuing three times on the night), his first putout behind the plate and even, yes, his first strikeout.

White Sox, Yanks address Donaldson’s comment to Anderson

Donaldson acknowledged that he twice referred to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson as “Jackie,” claiming that he was referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview in which Anderson — who is Black — said that he feels like “today’s Jackie Robinson.”

‘Couldn’t write it any better’: Liberatore debuts with Gorman there

Verlander shines in 3rd straight scoreless start

A couple of weeks into the Snakepit Minor League season, I traded Dylan Bundy and Seth Beer for Verlander...Iwould say that trade has worked out.

Crew’s win caps best 40-game start in team history

Good for CC4 and somewhere DavidB is smiling.

At 26-14, this Brewers team is off to their best 40-game start in franchise history.

Bichette ambushes Reds with 1st-pitch HRs

Blue Jays shortstop’s 50th, 51st career jacks back strong 8-inning start by Manoah

Serven achieves a remarkable MLB first

The performance made Serven the only player in MLB history to have two multi-run homers in the same game for his first two career hits. And it made him only the second player in franchise history to hit home runs for each of his first two MLB hits, joining Trevor Story, who did so two months before the Rockies drafted Serven out of Arizona State in 2016.

Farm Implements



Aces Top Aviators in 5-4 Walk-Off Win

Frogs Power Past Hops For 4th Straight Win

The Sod Poodles lost 6-5 to Tulsa and the Rawhide won 7-6 over Lake Elsinore

.

Anything Goes



Teenager makes history as first girl skater drafted into WHL

(Western Hockey League, OHL, etc are junior leagues, eligible players are 15-20. They are not affiliated with the NHL/AHL, but the NHL drafts from players from the WHL, etc. Not really sure there is a baseball equivalent.)

When the Vancouver Giants selected her with the 268th pick in the 13th round of the Western Hockey League Draft, she became the first-ever female skater picked in the WHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League or Ontario Hockey League prospect drafts.



An interesting tidbit, but that late in the draft it’s just taking a flyer. Who knows, maybe she does awesome and can play in the American Hockey League or a European League. The hockey world does seem to be more, maybe not progressive, but accepting of female athletes and whatnot. Lyndsey Fry (USA hockey) is a commentator for the Coyotes.

https://www.nhl.com/news/primerano-first-female-skater-drafted-into-whl/c-334205942?tid=281396148



This day in history:

2017, Manchester Arena bombed during an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and wounding 116. In 1939, Italy and Germany formed their alliance, which Mussolini called “the Pact of Steel.” When Japan joined it would be called the Axis Powers, which apparently, Mussolini also coined. The War of the Roses began in 1455.



This day in baseball history:

1913-

Ruling that a ballplayer on the field is a “public person,” a New York judge throws out cases brought by New York and Boston players against a motion picture company that took movies of the 1912 World Series.

1938-

1942- Ted Williams sworn in to the US Navy.

1958- Ted Williams hits his 16th career grand slam.







1990-

Andre Dawson sets a major-league record when he is intentionally walked five times during a 16-inning, 2 - 1 Cubs win over the Reds. Cincinnati issues seven intentional passes altogether to tie a major-league record set by Houston in 1984.