Snake Bytes: 5/21 - Home Run Hijinks in the Windy City

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks 10, Chicago 6

Arizona took advantage of the wind blowing out at Wrigley on Friday, hitting a combined seven home runs on the evening. Josh Rojas led the way with three dongs. Chicago hit four long balls of their own, but the AZ bullpen had enough in the tank to preserve the win.

Josh Rojas Leads Way in HR Derby Game

Josh Rojas entered the game Friday not having hit a HR yet this season. By the seventh inning, he had three. David Peralta added two of his own, while Christian Walker and Alek Thomas contributed one each.

Arizona Power Surge Keys Victory

The wind was blowing out in Wrigley, making it the Friendly Confines indeed for Arizona’s hitters.

Steve Gilbert: D-backs Beat

This weeks Steve talks about rookie walk-up music and has a Q&A with Diamondbacks’ reliever, Joe Mantiply

Other Baseball

Adley Rutchman Promoted to MLB

The Baltimore Orioles have promoted #1 overall prospect, Adley Rutchman. The switch-hitting catcher from Oregon State has been touted by many as the best catching prospect since Buster Posey.

Cardinals Promote Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore

The two Phoenician childhood friends were drafted in the same year and will now be making their way to the St. Louis 26-man roster together. Gorman is expected to make his debut today, manning second base for the Red Birds. In AAA, Gorman posted an excellent line of .308/.367/.677 with 15 home runs across 147 at-bats.

Max Scherzer Leads Eduardo Escobar’s 10-year Celebration

Two former Diamondbacks are central to this great feel-good video

A glimpse into an MLB locker room. Max Scherzer gives a speech celebrating Eduardo Escobar’s 10 years of MLB service time. A must watch for baseball fans pic.twitter.com/qTWTmm6Lpq — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 20, 2022

The Most Routine-Looking Triple Play

It’s tough to make the rare and usually exciting defensive gem that is a triple play look any more routine or less exciting than Washington Nationals did on Friday.