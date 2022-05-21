Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/20/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 0-4 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-4, RBI

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 88 pitches (59 strikes)

Corbin Martin was simply unable to find the strike zone in this start, walking 5 batters in 2 2⁄ 3 innings and coughing up 5 runs in the game altogether. The bad start put Reno (2-2) in a big hole early, which they would never crawl out of. The Aces had one extra base hit, a Drew Ellis solo home run in the 6th inning. Ellis’ homer wasn’t hit particularly hard, with an exit velocity of just 94.7 MPH, but he was able to take advantage of the wind blowing out to left (8 MPH) to push that fly ball over the fence. Of the seven balls hit over 100 MPH, Reno hitters only had two of them: a Dominic Canzone groundout (game-high 108.8 MPH) and a Dominic Miroglio line drive single (101.7 MPH, LA: 13°).

Amarillo (18-19) wasted a quality start from Slade Cecconi, who allowed 3 runs in 6 innings with 7 strikeouts. With Corbin Carroll out of the lineup, Amarillo hitters combined for just 4 hits as they were shut down by Dodgers pitching prospect Landon Knack.

A comeback bid by Hillsboro (18-17) would not last, as Everett scored two runs in the 7th to break a 5-5 tie. A poor start by Luke Albright put the Hops in a 4-1 hole after the second, as Albright struggled to throw strikes in the outing and coughed up 4 runs in the 2nd. Despite staring at a 3 run deficit, the Hops were able to chip away at the deficit. An infield hit and a throwing error by Danny Oriente would key a 2-run 3rd inning, cutting the deficit to 1 right there. Andrew Saalfrank would allow an unearned run in the bottom half of the inning, but it was his own error that caused it. In the 6th, the Hops would strike to tie the game with Jose Curpa’s first homer of the year making it 5-5. Liu Fuenmayor would allow a 2-run homer in the 7th that allowed Everett to re-establish another 2-run lead and set the final score.

Visalia’s pitching staff once again had a rough day at the yard, as they got tagged for 14 runs on 13 hits, 7 walks, and 12 strikeouts. The defense behind them was also as rough, with catcher Oscar Santos committing a catcher’s interference and two passed balls in the game. The hitting wasn’t much better, as Visalia wouldn’t score until the 8th inning when they scored 3 runs. In that frame, the first six batters would reach which would result in 3 runs and 3 more baserunners, but no more damage after that.