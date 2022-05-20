Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/19/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 2 for 5, HR (12), 4 RBI, R

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 77 pitches (50 strikes)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 85 pitches (52 strikes)

Statcast Game Feed

Reno’s 4-game win streak would be snapped in this game as Drey Jameson struggled with walks and situational pitching combined with a lackluster for Reno offense. Jameson would be tagged for 4 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings, with the final two runs scoring against him in his final inning of work. On a day he perhaps didn’t have his best 4-seamer, Jameson resorted to using more 2-seamers to pair up with his unhittable slider. Walks would come back to bite him in this start, as two of the three batters he walked would come around to score.

Offensively, Reno (20-19) had a really tough day at the plate, as the team was unable to more use of their 9 hits to score more than 3 runs. Dominic Fletcher did get a hit in his AAA debut, an RBI single in the 4th, which extended his hit streak to 22 games if we carry over how he finished in AA. Seth Beer and Buddy Kennedy recorded RBI singles in the 5th that temporarily gave Reno a 3-2 lead.

Still down 4-3, the Aces had work to do in order to be able to catch up but allowed Vegas to score a run with a throwing error on a stolen base attempt with no outs put them in a prime scoring position. Reno would get the tying run up to the plate with one out in the 9th inning, but back to back strikeouts would result in a missed opportunity and a loss.

In a game against the Dodgers AA affiliate, a pair of Dodgers draft picks would be the winning (Brett de Geus) and losing pitcher (Clayton Beeter) in this game. Amarillo (18-18) put up a clinic when it came to hitting with runners in scoring position, going 5 for 11 and hitting a pair of 3-run homers. Corbin Carroll would record another 2-hit game, including his 12th homer of the year, and seeing his OPS rise to 1.176 on the season to date. It’s getting to the point where the sample size is large enough that keeping him in Amarillo doesn’t help in his development.

On the pitching side, Blake Walston had the misfortune of pitching on a day where there the wind was blowing out to center at 22 MPH. With wind gusting that much, Hodgetown really plays small which could present problems with player development moving forward. Walston coughed up a pair of home runs and 4 runs allowed overall in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, but he did record 6 strikeouts and fell one out short of qualifying for the win.

This game had a #RoboUmpsNow moment in the 2nd, when Amarillo shortstop Blaze Alexander was rung up on a pitch that may have been above the strike zone, although the image down below isn’t necessarily official, and resulted in an ejection. With word that automated strike zones are coming to the Pacific Coast League, it can’t get down to the next level fast enough.

So when does the Texas League add robo umps? pic.twitter.com/y1MdEtkgD6 — Michael McDermott (@MichaelMcD8393) May 20, 2022

Tim Tawa’s home run to lead off the top of the first would be the only run that Hillsboro scored all game, as Hillsboro collectively picked up only 5 hits in the game. Jamison Hill would cough up 4 runs in the 2nd, but that was enough for him to take the loss in this game.

Visalia hitters put up a spirited effort in this game, but once again could not overcome their pitching in an otherwise winnable game. Avery Short was the victim of a game with virtually no offensive support and a disaster relief outing from Carlos Meza, who coughed up 6 runs right after Short left the game. Short himself allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts in 4 innings. The rest of the bullpen did OK, which allowed a potential comeback bid. Visalia would score 5 runs in the 6th and 2 in the 8th to cut the deficit to 9-8. Juan Batista had a double and triple off the bench and Wilderd Patino had 3 RBI in the game.