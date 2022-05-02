Diamondbacks Game Preview #24: Diamondbacks @ Marlins

After a disappointing loss yesterday afternoon which resulted in a split series in St. Louis instead of what should have been a series win, the Diamondbacks take their act to Miami to see whether or not the snakes can eat the fish, or if they will be bait. Despite three years passing since the big trade that brought Gallen to the desert, this will be the first time Gallen and Chisholm face off against each other.

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS MARLINS Daulton Varsho - CF Jazz Chisholm - 2B Jordan Luplow - RF Jesus Aguilar - 1B David Peralta - LF Jorge Soler - LF Christian Walker - 1B Jesus Sanchez - CF Cooper Hummel - DH Avisail Garcia - RF Sergio Alcantara - 3B Garrett Cooper - DH Carson Kelly - C Brian Anderson - 3B Nick Ahmed - SS Miguel Rojas - SS Geraldo Perdomo - 2B Jacob Stallings - C Zac Gallen - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

Ketel Marte, Pavin Smith and Seth Beer are all getting the day off and Carson Kelly is back behind the dish - all of this with a tough righty on the mound.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Zac Gallen 0-0 (0.60 ERA) vs Pablo López 3-0 (0.39 ERA)

Zac Gallen has been nails for Arizona this season. After early struggles with injury and a change to the pitching rules that quickly followed in 2021, Gallen has apparently put all that behind him. While it is only three games into the season, he is currently posting career lows in both walks and hit allowed, with both marks so far below his career norms that even some regression won’t change the fact he is performing at his best. Gallen has yet to allow a home run this season and currently holds a 0.667 WHIP. Few pitchers in baseball have had better Aprils than Gallen.

Unfortunately for Arizona, one of those few pitchers is Pablo López.

Pablo López has been the very definition of a sure thing on the mound this season. Through 4 starts, López sports a MLB-best 0.39 ERA, good enough for a 1,002 ERA+. (That is not a typo. ) Over 23 1⁄3 innings pitched, the changeup specialist has yet to allow a home run on the season. López also features an effective cutter that he can use as a put-away pitch. In 10 plate appearances ending on the pitch, hitters are 0-for-9 with an xBA of .118. This morning, López was named National League Pitcher of the Month for April.

Players on the Move

Rosters needed to be reduced from 28 to 26 today. In order to do so the Diamondbacks made the following moves:

Taylor Widener optioned to AAA-Reno

Matt Davidson Designated for Assignment