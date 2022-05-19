Diamondbacks Game Preview #40: 5/19 @ Cubs

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS CUBS Daulton Varsho - C Rafael Ortega - CF Pavin Smith - RF Willson Contreras - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Ian Happ - LF Christian Walker - 1B Seiya Suzuki - RF Josh Rojas - 3B Yan Gomes - C David Peralta - LF Frank Schwindel - 1B Jordan Luplow - DH Patrick Wisdom - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Christopher Morel - 2B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Andrelton Simmons - SS Zac Gallen - RHP Marcus Stroman - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected C Grayson Greiner (No. 14) from Triple-A Reno.

Placed C Jose Herrera on the injured list.

Another day, another player going on the IL for unspecified reasons, joining Cooper Hummel and Kyle Nelson. It seems increasingly likely these are COVID related in some form or other - either by testing positive, or through having been exposed to someone who tested positive. I do recall the team’s broadcasters being forced off the air, after Bob and Steve caught it. However, that was about April 22, close to four weeks ago, which feels a little long to be related. [Per the CDC, “Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”] But add the more conventional injuries of Carson Kelly, Nick Ahmed, and Luke Weaver, and it’s a concern. Though at least Ketel Marte is back in the line-up tonight.

As for Greiner, the 29-year-old was a third-round pick by the Tigers in 2014, and made his major-league debut for them in May 2018. He was being groomed as the heir apparent there to James McCann, but a combination of injury and ineffectiveness (particularly at the plate), put the dampers on that plan. Before becoming a free agent last winter, over his 137 games with Detroit, spread across four seasons, Grenier batted .201/.274/.309 for an OPS of .583 (57 OPS+). That’s still two hundred OPS points better than Jose Herrera has managed. With a .372 OPS, it has been as if the team still has its pitcher hitting. I also guess Madison Bumgarner will need to find another personal catcher in Herrera’s absence.

Grenier, when he appears, will become the 44th player used by the Diamondbacks this season. Only the Giants (45, coming into today) have used more in the majors, so it does seem the churn we saw last season is continuing. Indeed, it may be worse. Through 39 games last season, the D-backs had used 18 position players and 17 pitchers. This year, the equivalent figures are 20 position players and 23 pitchers, so the depth on both sides is being severely tested. We saw what happened in 2021, when the wheels completely fell off the team in May, and the current six-game losing streak is a concern. But we’ll see if the Cubs and Royals prove a slightly easier target than the Dodgers.