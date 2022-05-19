Snake Bytes 5/19: Swept in L.A.

Diamondback’s News:

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 5

This game was winnable. In the fifth, the Diamondbacks had bases loaded, nobody out. Instead of scoring, they floundered and flopped. Davies had good moments and bad. Still overall he’s been better than I anticipated when he signed. Melancon didn’t blow up, so I guess that’s a good thing? The bullpen as a whole was strong today, oddly enough. Not sure if that is really good pitching, or tired Dodger hitters, but I’ll take it.

Diamondbacks acquire Paul Fry from Orioles

The Orioles announced they’ve traded reliever Paul Fry to the Diamondbacks for minor league righty Luis Osorio. Arizona immediately optioned him to Triple-A Reno

D-backs place Kyle Nelson, Cooper Hummel on IL

The Diamondbacks announced a series of roster moves, including the placement of left-hander Kyle Nelson and outfielder Cooper Hummel on the injured list. No designation was specified, which indicates that the placements are related to COVID-19. With right-hander Edwin Uceta also optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, the D’Backs will fill the three roster vacancies with infielder Yonny Hernandez and right-handers Luis Frias and Jacob Webb. Frias was called up from Triple-A, while Hernandez and Webb were recalled from the taxi squad.

Torey Lovullo wants D-back’s rookie Alek Thomas to focus on ‘his process’

“I don’t want him to focus on getting hits and worrying about knocking the ball out of the ballpark. I want him to come in here, get into a routine, stay with his process,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo in between games of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. “I want to watch his BPs and make sure that he’s spraying the ball around and not trying to launch the baseball in the seats. The balls are wider, the lights are brighter, it’s easy to get up there and start launching balls — everybody’s got such power once you get to the big leagues.

Zach Davies ‘ estranged wife supported by MLB WAGs amid apparent divorce

The wife of free-agent Eric Sogard also commented, “Love you Meg. I am so, so proud of you,” while Kacie Hosmer, the spouse of Padres pitcher Eric Hosmer, “liked” Megan’s post.

Megan spoke candidly on social media about the alleged deterioration of her marriage to Davies, whom she is believed to have wed in December 2016.

Baseball News:

Padres activate Blake Snell from IL

The Padres have been without lefty Blake Snell all season due to an adductor strain, but the 2018 AL Cy Young winner is set to make his 2022 debut on Wednesday, acting manager Ryan Christenson told reporters yesterday (Twitter link via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune). San Diego will roll out Mike Clevinger, Snell and Yu Darvish this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Snell’s return will temporarily push young lefty MacKenzie Gore into the bullpen, though it seems that’ll simply amount to skipping his turn in the rotation just once before he’s considered for another start. The Friars are lined up for a daunting stretch of 40 games in 42 days, Acee points out.

Latest on Bryce Harper

Unfortunately for Harper and the Phillies, it will be even longer until we see Harper back on the grass, as manager Joe Girardi told reporters (including Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia) that Harper has now been shut down from throwing for six weeks. Doctors initially gave Harper a four-week shutdown, but with this added time, it will now be until late July or early August before Harper is able to play the outfield, between the shutdown period and then a ramp-up period.

MLB introduces automatic strike zone in triple A pacific coast league

On Monday, a game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Salt Lake City Bees featured an automated balls and strikes system, also called the “robo-ump.” It was the first time the system was used in a Pacific Coast League game, having already come to the Arizona Fall League and International League.

Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant, who has been rehabbing with the Isotopes as he returns from injury, said he was encouraged by what he saw.

“I’m not totally against it,” he said, via Nick Groke of The Athletic. “Umpires want to get the calls right. They’re not out there trying to influence the game one way or the other. If they have a tool at their advantage to every call right, that’s great.”

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman to be activated off of Covid 19 list

The Cubs are getting healthier on the mound as they expect to activate righty Marcus Stroman from the COVID-19 injured list and start him against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.