Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/17/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-2 record. Hillsboro’s game against the Everett Aqua Sox was postponed due to COVID.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 2-4, 2B, 3B, BB, SB, RBI, 3 R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-4

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 88 pitches (54 strikes)

Reno (19-18) took advantage of 10 free passes (8 walks, 2 Seth Beer plunkings), with 6 of their 9 hits going for extra bases to blitz the Aviators pitching staff in the hitter-friendly confines of Greater Nevada Field. Every batter in the starting lineup recorded either a hit or walk in this game, which helps to build some big innings together. Reno would open up with a 4-spot in the 1st, fueled by Jake McCarthy’s 2-run homer (4th). Stone Garrett drove in 5 for the game, including a 3-run homer in the 5th as part of another 4-run inning. Every time Vegas crept closer to the game, Reno’s offense was able to expand the lead.

Ryne Nelson was the main beneficiary of this offense although he would cough up three straight solo home runs with 2 outs in the 6th inning. The previous three runs he allowed were unearned as a result of two Reno errors behind him. Ryan Meisinger would get the final out of the 6th by retiring the only hitter he faced. Taylor Widener would put up two scoreless innings and Mack Lemieux pitched a low leverage 9th inning to close it out.

A rough day at the office for D-backs Minor League pitcher of the month Blake Workman resulted in Amarillo (17-17) blowing a 12-10 lead in the 9th. Of the six batters he faced, Workman would retire only one with the other five scoring with 4 of them hitting home runs. Amarillo already had to overcome their starter getting lit up for 6 runs in 5 innings and a blown lead in the 8th from Ryan Weiss in which he gave up 3 runs. Amarillo hitters collected 15 hits in the game and launched 4 home runs in the loss. One of those home runs was hit by Dominic Fletcher, whose hit streak now improves to 21 games. Corbin Carroll had two extra base hits and reached base 3 times in this game, also recording his 11th stolen base of the year.