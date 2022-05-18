Brute Squad BBQ Episode 3: Smoked Meatloaf

Hello, my fellow Pitters and Brutes! I have returned after a brief hiatus with good tidings! News of meats from across the land gently smoked to a delicious flavor for all to enjoy! Except those poor misguided souls who have chosen to neglect their tastebuds and instead choose to punish themselves with things like “salad” and “soy” and “quinoa”, whatever the hell that is.

Today we will be smoking the meatiest of meals, the humble meatloaf. It’s basically the same as every other meatloaf ever cooked, so if you have a meatloaf recipe you prefer then by all means use that one. If you chose to follow this recipe then the list of ingredients will be listed below with such technical measurements as a pinch, a few shakes, and a glob. So, join me and learn how to kick your normal meatloaf up a few levels! Seriously, after the first time I made this, I became immediately spoiled and now if I’m eating a meatloaf, I’m disappointed if it’s not of the smoked variety.

Ingredients are simple enough and as follows

2 pounds 80/20 ground beef

1 pound mild Italian sausage (spicy if you prefer)

1 green bell pepper chopped up

1/2 diced yellow onion

3 garlic cloves minced

3 eggs

1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs

Pinch of salt

Few shakes of BBQ rub of your choice

BBQ sauce of your choice