Minor League Recap 5/15/2022: Bryce Jarvis Dominates for Amarillo, Bullpen Blows It In Eleventh Inning

Diamondbacks affiliates won two out of four games played, with Amarillo losing in extra innings, and Visalia’s bullpen blowing up.

Top Prospect Performances

Bryce Jarvis AA Amarillo: 6.0 IP 0 R 2 H 1 BB 10 SO

Kenny Hernandez A+ Hillsboro 5 1⁄ 3 IP 1 Run 1 HBP 3 H 2 BB 2SO

Liam Norris A- Visalia 5.1 IP 0 R 1 H 1 BB 8 SO

Corbin Carroll AA Amarillo 1-4 with BB, SB

Jordan Lawler A- Visalia 2-5 with 3B

Corbin Martin got the start and was solid enough. Martin went 4 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and walks, while striking out six. Two out of three runs came via a two-run homer, after he got the first out of the fourth inning. Miguel Aguilar inherited the bases loaded with just one out and got the final two outs of the fifth inning to get out of the jam. Edwin Uceta pitched a scoreless sixth inning with a walk allowed, and struck out one. Luis Frias struck out four batters in his two perfect innings of work. Mitchell Stumpo struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Aces got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning, plating a pair of runs. Yony Hernandez and Jake McCarthy led off with a pair of singles, then stole second and third after Drew Ellis went down on strikes. Stone Garrett grounded out, scoring Hernandez, and advancing McCarthy to third. Buddy Kennedy then singled, scoring McCarthy. The Aces added another run to make it 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Braden Bishop reached on a fielding error, stole second, advanced to third on a Camden Duzenack single, and scored on a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt by Yonny Hernandez. With the scored tied 3-3, Stone Garrett hit a solo homer to give the Aces a 4-3 lead.

This is a game that Amarillo really should have. Bryce Jarvis had a very good start, pitching six scoreless innings, with two hits, a walk, and a wild pitch allowed, with ten strikeouts. Josh Green relieved Jarvis, and wasn’t nearly as successful, going just 2⁄ 3 of an inning, and allowing two runs on two hits and a hit by pitch, thanks to a solo homer and a double allowed, though Green didn’t walk any and struck out one. Jeff Bain struck out the lone batter he faced. Blake Rogers went 1 1/3 inning, and allowed one run on one hit, via solo homer, and struck out a batter. Junior Garcia went 1 2⁄ 3 innings, with three runs (two earned) allowed on a wild pitch, a balk, and three hits, two of which were home runs. Ty Tice went 2⁄ 3 of an inning, with an unearned run allowed on a wild pitch and a walk in the 11th.

Jorge Barrosa got the scoring started for both teams in the top of the fifth inning, drawing a lead off walk, advancing to second on a single, then third on a line drive, before finally scoring on a sacrifice bunt. Barrosa would lead off the seventh with a double, then advance to third on a ground out. before finally scoring on a balk, giving Amarillo a 2-0 lead. The game would get tied back up at 2-2, but Amarillo pulled ahead 4-2 in the top of the ninth. Dominic Fletcher doubled, and was sacrifice bunted over to third. Jorge Barrosa walked, and then both runners scored on a Jancarlos Cintron double. Unfortunately, Springfield tied it up back at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning, sending it to the 10th. With Drew Stankiewicz starting the inning at second base, Corbin Carroll singled, putting runners on the corners. Eduardo Diaz hit a sac fly, scoring Stankiewicz, and a pair of wild pitches would sore Carroll to put Amarillo back up 6-4. Springfield tied the game back up at 6-6 in the bottom of the inning, sending it to the 11th. Amarillo came up short in the top of the 11th, unable to score a run, and Springfield scored a run in the bottom of the inning to win it.

Kenny Hernandez went 5 2⁄ 3 innings, with one run allowed on a hit by pitch, three hits, and two walks, with two strikeouts. Andrew Saalfrank relieved Hernandez with one and two outs, and walked the first batter he faced before getting the final out of the sixth inning. Jackson Goddard pitched a scoreless inning in the seventh, though he walked one batter while striking out one. Hugh Fisher pitched the eighth and the ninth, and blew the save, allowing a run on two hits, a walk, and a balk, while striking out one. Liu Feunmayor pitched a perfect tenth inning for the Hops to hold on and win it.

Hillsboro got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to a solo homer by Adrian Del Castillo, his second of the year. With the score tied back up in the sixth inning, the Hops made it 2-1 in the top of the seventh, after Spencer Brickhouse led off with a double, then scored on Danny Oriente’s double that made it back-to-back. The hops scored their walk off run after Danny Oriente started as the ghost runner at second, advanced to third on a single, then scored on an AJ Vukovich sacrifice fly.

Liam Norris was excellent, going 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings, with just a hit and a walk allowed while striking out eighth. Carlos Meza had a rough outing though, going 2 1⁄ 3 and allowing three runs on three hits (including a solo HR) and a hit by pitch, though he did strikeout a pair. David Sanchez had an even rougher outing, as he was unable to get an out, and allowed a run a hit and three walks. Not to be outdone, Junior Mieses had just as bad of an outing, though he was able to go 1 1⁄ 3 innings, but gave up four runs on four hits and two hit by pitches, and allowed a solo homer.

The Rawhide got on board first with a run in the fifth. Juan Batista led off with a single, advanced to second on a Jordan Lawler groundout, then scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos single. After Fresno tied it back up in the top of the seventh inning, Visalia pulled ahead 2-1 after Wilderd Patino led off with a single and scored on a Deyvison De Los Santos double. Fresno would respond by plating three runs in the top of the 8th to make the score 4-2. Visalia answered back in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-3, after Jordan Lawler tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. After the bullpen exploded in the top of the ninth, Ramses Malave hit a solo homer but Visalia would ultimately come up short.