Diamondbacks Game Preview # 36:

Where: Dodger Stadium, Diamondbacks 17-16 vs. Dodgers 21-12

When: 7:10 P.M, Monday, May 16th

Starting Pitchers: Madison Bumgarner 2-1, 1.78 ERA vs. Tony Gonsolin 3-0, 1.33 ERA

Lineups:

Some news just hit as I was preparing the pre game:

The #Dbacks selected infielder Jake Hager from Triple-A Reno and placed Nick Ahmed on the injured list. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 16, 2022

As of yet the reason is not officially known. It could be his shoulder however as there was talk of it bothering him recently and he looked to be having some difficulty on Sunday, making a throwing error and booting a few balls (albeit recovering to get the outs)

The light hitting 29 year old Hager, (.115 B.A. in 2021) was batting .239/.363/.380 in 91 PA for the Reno Aces this year.

This is bad timing for the team, just as they start out on a grueling road trip with 8 games in 7 days including a double header tomorrow. One assumes there could be other roster moves tomorrow.

Ahmed had gotten off to a fast start when first activated to the roster but had cooled off of late, with his batting average back down to .231, and OPS+ at 100, thanks to three early homers. Geraldo Perdomo will get the lions share of playing time at Short Stop again in the meantime. “Gerry” is batting .221/.369/.279. .648 OPS, 92 OPS+. He’s raised his batting average recently and been taking his walks, but has not hit with much authority, as his .279 Slug and .058 ISO attest. He’s held his own defensively, often times looking very smooth. He does have two errors so far, one fielding and one throwing, and the defensive metrics ranks him between 0 and -1 so far in the tiny sample size. But the eye test says the team shouldn’t be hurting defensively, as Ahmed has not looking like the Gold Glove caliber SS they had previously either, despite being +2 in the defensive metrics. Maybe my eyes are lying, or maybe it’s all just small sample size.

♦ Madison Bumgarner needs 1 strikeout to tie Bob Welch

(1,969) for 91st place on the all-time list.

♦D-backs starting pitchers are 8-0 with a 2.00 ERA (19 ER in

85.2 IP) in their last 15 games.