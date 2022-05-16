Meme Monday 5/16: The Mark of the Beast

Well friends, here we are. Currently the Diamondbacks are 1 game above .500, 4 games out of 1st place in the division, and have lost 2 games in a row. Those two games could have been won, no... should have been won had the Diamondback’s offense put together some timely at bats and if the team wasn't swinging at complete nonsense pitches. Don’t even get me started on Mark Melancon’s most recent performance. On the plus side, the Diamondback’s starters are still looking good and the team is still contending in the NL West.

Anyhow, share some memes. I know you have them...

Found Memes:

My Memes: