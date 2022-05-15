Minor League Recap 4/14/2022: Carroll Crushes Eleventh Homerun of the Season

All four affiliates won their games on Saturday, with Hillsboro taking both games of their doubleheader

Top Prospect Performances

Slade Cecconi AA Amarillo: 5.0 IP 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 BB, 3 SO 1 HR

Luke Albright A+ Hillsboro: 6.0 IP 1 run 3 hits 0 BB 6K

Corbin Carroll AA Amarillo: 1-3 with a homerun, 2 walks, 3 runs scored

Jordan Lawler A- Visalia: 3-4 with a double, walk, stolen base, three runs scored, caught stealing

Wilderd Patino A- Visalia: 2-4 with a walk, double, three stolen bases

Dan Straily got the start, going five innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out three. Tyler Holton followed with two scoreless and hitless innings, but he did walk two, while striking out just a batter. Jesus Liranzo struck out the side while working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning. Kevin Ginkel struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Jake McCarthy got the scoring started in the first, reaching out on a one out bunt single. Drew Ellis walked, putting runners on first and second. Buddy Kennedy singled, scoring McCarthy. Tacoma would even the score up at 1-1 in the bottom of the third, but Dominic Miroglio hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth to give Reno a 2-1 lead. The Rainiers answered back with two more runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-2, but the Aces answered right back with four runs in the top of the fifth. Drew Ellis led off with a double, but would be thrown out at third when Stone Garrett reached on a fielder's choice. Buddy Kennedy singled, putting runners on 1st and 2nd, and both Garrett and Kennedy would score on a two-out three-run Braden Bishop homer. Dominic Miroglio followed the homer with a double, keeping the inning going for Camden Duzenack, who singled scoring Miroglio, but was thrown out advancing to second, but putting the score at 6-3. In the top of the Jake McCarthy tripled and scored on a Stone Garrett two-run homer, giving the Aces a 8-3 lead. Dominic Miroglio scored one more run in the top of the seventh after walking, advancing to third on a fielding error, and then scoring on a fielder's choice, giving us the final score of 9-3.

Slade Cecconi got the start, going five innings and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out three. All three runs allowed came in the first, when Cecconi gave up a three run homer. Cecconi settled down after that, and followed up the rough first inning with four scoreless innings. Brett de Geus followed with a perfect scoreless sixth inning, with a strike out. Ryan Weiss pitched two scoreless innings, with a hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts. Blake Workman allowed a hit in the ninth, but struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Corbin Carroll made the score 3-1 in the third, after hitting a solo home run, his eleventh of the year. Jorge Barrosa tied the game up at 3-3 with a two run homerun in the top of the fourth. Amarillo pulled ahead in the top of the fifth after Corbin Carroll walked, Eduardo Diaz was hit by a pitch, and Andy Yerzy doubled, scoring Carroll. In the top of the seventh, Carroll came around to score another run after drawing a lead of walk, advanced to second on a Eduardo Diaz single, then third on a Dominic Fletcher single, before finally scoring on a passed ball.

Luke Albright had another solid start, going six innings and allowing a run on three hits, with no walks and six strikeouts. Austin Pope pitched a scoreless seventh, though he walked one, while striking out a pair of batters.

The Hops struck first in the bottom with Ryan Bliss singling, then scoring on the next play thanks to a wild pitch and a throwing error by the catcher AND the center fielder. The Hops scored their second run after Cam Coursey doubled and scored on an AJ Vukovich single.

Jamison Hill pitched five scoreless innings with a hit, two walks, and a wild pitch, while striking out four. Kyle Backhus struck out a pair of batters in a scoreless sixth. Jake Rice allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh, but struck out one and came out of the inning unscathed, with the shutout left intact.

The Hops jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Tim Tawa singled, and AJ Vukovich reached on a fielder's choice, but a fielding error left both runners safe way, with runners on first and third. Tristin English hit a sac fly, scoring Tawa. Vukovich stole second, and the Elian Miranda walked. Vukovich and Miranda then executed a double steal, putting runners on 2nd and 3rd for Danny Oriente, who singled, scoring both runners. In the second inning. Jude Curpa singled with one out. Tim Tawa reached on a fielder's choice and error, and AJ Vukovich walked to load the bases. Ryan Bliss then hit a sacrifice fly to score Curpa.

Yaifer Perdomo had a rough outing, going 3.1 innings and allowing five runs on four hits, two walks, a hit by pitch, and three wild pitches, with a three-run homerun allowed doing the majority of the damage. Making matters worse for Perdomo, Jose Alcantara allowed his inherited run to score. Alcantara had an otherwise solid outing, going 1.2 innings with just a hit and a walk allowed and two strikeouts. Yilber Diaz had by far the best outing, pitching four scoreless innings, with two hits and a hit by pitch allowed, no walks, and seven strikeouts.

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the first, the Rawhide made it 3-1 after Jordan Lawler singled, advanced to third on a Wilderd Patio double, and then scored on Deyvison De Los Santos sacrifice fly. Now down 5-1, the Rawhide scratched another run after Deyvison De Los Santos singled and scored on a Jacen Roberson double, making the score 5-2

The Rawhide plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth, to take a 7-5 lead. Jordan Lawler hit a one out single, advancing to second on a fielding error, and then to third on a wild pitch. Wilderd Patio singled, scoring Lawler. Patino then stole second, and stole third when Deyvison De Los Santos walked. Shane Muntz then hit a sac fly, scoring Patino. Back-to-back walks to Jacen Roberson and Oscar Santos would then load the bases for Juan Batista, scoring a pair of runs. Jean Walters bunt singled, loading the bases once again. Sheng-Ping Chen then walked, forcing in the fifth run of the inning to give the Rawhide a 7-5 lead. The Rawhide scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth after Lawler and Patino drew back-to-back walks, then advanced to second and third after a double steal. Both scored on a Shane Muntz single, but Muntz would be thrown out trying to advance to second.