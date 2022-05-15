Snake Bytes: 5/14 Melancan’t

Team News



Gallen’s gem, Thomas’ bat provide silver lining

With Saturday’s game against the Cubs tied heading to the ninth inning at Chase Field, the D-backs had another opportunity to earn a close victory. That didn’t happen this time, though, as Chicago tagged closer Mark Melancon for three runs and gave Arizona a 4-2 loss.

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/zac-gallen-alek-thomas-stand-out-in-d-backs-loss-to-cubs



D-backs’ Brent Strom calls Zac Gallen as good a pitcher he’s ever coached

https://arizonasports.com/story/3139705/d-backs-brent-strom-calls-zac-gallen-as-good-a-pitcher-hes-ever-coached/



Gallen continues hot start, but Melancon struggles as D-backs fall to Cubs

https://arizonasports.com/story/3141530/gallen-continues-hot-start-but-melancon-struggles-as-d-backs-fall-to-cubs/



Two from Nick

Diamondbacks sticking with Mark Melancon despite bumpy stretch

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/05/14/diamondbacks-sticking-mark-melancon-despite-bumpy-stretch/9772733002/



Daulton Varsho’s athleticism on display behind the plate

“With Varsho, the idea was, ‘Let’s allow that athleticism to play behind the plate,’” said Banister, who oversees the club’s catchers. “So positionally, how you set up, how you receive, how you react — have that center fielder-type mentality. … I think that has opened up a different world for him, a different perspective, to be that athletic.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/05/14/daulton-varshos-athleticism-display-behind-plate/9782223002/



AL and everybody else



Contenders or pretenders? 5 clubs on the fence

White Sox, Braves, Phillies, Mariners, Red Sox

https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-teams-off-to-slow-starts-2022



Braves get ‘best news possible’ from Acuña’s MRI

“It’s the best news possible,” Snitker said. “There was nothing big. He’s just going to be day to day. I don’t know how long it will be. But there’s nothing from the MRI that showed he’s going to be shut down.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/ronald-acuna-jr-mri-on-groin-injury



Ohtani becomes third Japanese player to join 100-homer club

https://www.mlb.com/angels/news/shohei-ohtani-hits-100th-home-run-in-mlb



Manaea fans 12, but Padres falter after his exit

Why does this sound familiar?

https://www.mlb.com/padres/news/sean-manaea-strikes-out-12-vs-braves

1997 Marlins reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series championship

Halfway through the article is an interview with Counsell. (among others)

https://www.mlb.com/marlins/news/marlins-celebrate-25th-anniversary-of-1997-world-series-championship



Marlins fans and employees alike fully embraced the nostalgia, wearing their vintage teal gear around the ballpark. That included Counsell’s brother-in-law Rock Hughes, who is the longtime visiting clubhouse manager. He showed up donning one of Counsell’s game-worn jerseys from the 1997 season. The battery of Hernández and Johnson took part in the ceremonial first pitch as the rest of the 1997 club surrounded the mound



........



“Talking about that stuff never gets old,” said Counsell, who is in his eighth season managing the Brewers. “It was one of the most fun times in your life winning the World Series. Share some stories with them. We always want to relive that stuff.”



Anything goes



This day in history:

In 1756, the Seven Years War between the British and the French started. Gerorge Washington was involved. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Washington_in_the_French_and_Indian_War

In 1941, the first allied jet propelled aricrafct flew.

the jet-propelled Gloster-Whittle E 28/39 aircraft flies successfully over Cranwell, England, in the first test of an Allied aircraft using jet propulsion.

In 1942, the WAC was established