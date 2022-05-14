Snake Bytes: 5/14 - Sour Apple Game Still Palatable

Diamondbacks News

Chicago 3, Arizona 4

Arizona’s starting pitching had another strong outing. This time it was Zach Davies’ turn to shine. Davies experienced a four-batter, three-run hiccup in the top of the third, but his teammates picked him up in the bottom half. Davies then settled in and tossed zeroes for another 2 2⁄ 3 innings before giving way to Kyle Nelson and the bullpen. While Ian Kennedy had another adventurous night in the eighth, the bullpen kept things together and closed out the save.

Put this on a poster. pic.twitter.com/ihDoo6PLtN — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 14, 2022

The 2021 Chicago Cubs are wondering where the heck this Zack Davies was when he was on their roster.

Davies Leads Way with Timely Support from Offense

Starting pitcher Zach Davies continued the run of Arizona starting pitcher excellence. But, a four-batter span in the third inning threatened to derail that. Thankfully for Davies and the Diamondbacks, Arizona’s bats came alive at just the right time (before going mostly silent again). After falling behind three in the top of the third, the heart of the Arizona order went to work righting the ship. After the inning was over. the game was tied again. Davies did not squander the opportunity.

Diamondbacks Injury Update

Sean Poppen is nearing his return to action. No other injured players are even close.

Diamondbacks Announce Partnership with Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Casino Arizona announced a new partnership on Friday, naming Talking Stick Resort as the ​​official casino and resort partner for the team.

Other Baseball News

Being Gabe Kapler

A look into the inner workings of one of baseball’s more notable managers.

Kumar Rocker Signs with Tri-City Valley Cats

The deal is a short one which will conclude just in time for draft day. While he has no shot at matching his draft position from last year, he is still expected to be taken in the first round of this year’s draft and to command full slot.

Trevor Bauer Grievance Hearing Against MLB Set to Begin May 23

Bauer was handed a 324-game suspension on April 29 for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, twice the amount of the previous longest suspension since the policy was implemented in August 2015. Bauer, who has firmly denied sexual assault allegations against him by as many as three women, is the first player to appeal a suspension under the policy.

Griffin Doersching Defines Moon Shot

OSU’s Griffin Doesching launched a 513-foot homer over the tall left field scoreboard on Friday night. The shot was longer than any home run by a Major Leaguer in the statcast era.

