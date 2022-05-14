Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/13/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 2 for 3, HR (10), 2 BB

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 2 for 4, RBI, R

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 63 pitches (38 strikes)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 4 K, 74 pitches (40 strikes)

Reno (16-18) would open up by scoring 4 runs in the 3rd, thanks to a big hit by Stone Garrett. His single would score Jake Hager before a second run scored on a stolen base plus a throwing error before scoring on Drew Ellis’ RBI double. Drey Jameson’s third start for Reno (16-18) hasn’t fared much more than the first two, although he was able to pitch into the 4th. Jameson allowed three runs in the 3rd before giving way to Mack Lemieux with a single runner on base. Lemieux would cough up a 3-run homer to put the Aces behind 6-4 until recording the final out of the inning. Dominic Miroglio would tie it up in the 6th with a two run shot. Reno hitters wouldn’t get another baserunner until Miroglio’s next AB, which was a walk. Reno was unable to score in the 9th which set up the stage for Tacoma to win it in the bottom half. In his second inning of work, Ryan Meisinger would surrender a 2-run homer to former Diamondback prospect Marcus Wilson for a walkoff loss.

Amarillo’s pitching crapped the bed in this game, with the bullpen sitting with egg on its face. Blake Walston struggled a bit in his second start there, allowing 4 runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. He left the game with a 3-2 lead, but Justin Lewis would give up a 3-run homer to the first batter he faced to put Amarillo (16-15) down 5-3. The Sod Poodles hitters were up to the challenge of working their way back in the game, scoring 5 times in the 6th and 7th to take a 8-7 lead. Home runs by Leandro Cedeno (2-R, 9th) and Eduardo Diaz (3-R, 4th) would account for the scoring in those innings. Dominic Fletcher and Corbin Carroll would both record 2 hits, the former pushing his hit streak to 18 games and the latter launching his 10th homer of the year. Keegan Curtis and Junior Garcia would combine to allow 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th to put Amarillo significantly behind the 8-ball in this game and ultimately they weren’t able to overcome that deficit.

Corbin Carroll HR:

No doubt about it!@Dbacks No. 2 prospect Corbin Carroll sent a moonshot to right-center for his 10th dinger of the year with the @sodpoodles. pic.twitter.com/N8vxYL02tR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2022

Season Stats: 135 PA, .318/.452/.673, 10 HR, 22 BB, 32 K, 9/10 SB, 166 wRC+

Rain would shorten this game to 7 innings, but John Carver was still excellent in this outing. Carver allowed just 1 run on 3 hits and struck out 10 hitters in a 7-inning complete game. The former 20th round pick from last year’s draft has impressively pitched to a 1.91 ERA, a 33/11 K/BB ratio, and a .155 opponent BA in 28 1⁄ 3 innings over 5 starts for Hillsboro (15-14). Offensively the Hops scored first in the 3rd when A.J. Vukovich doubled home Lyle Lin. Tristin English would add a 2-run homer in the 4th and Jose Curpa would score on a ground ball to 3B in the 5th. Spokane scored their one run in the 6th off Carver.