PYW’s 2022: Week 6

Judging by your application of the rec button, I think you were all pretty tired of the Bumgarner Ejection Saga by the time PYW’s came out. I gave you all the prompt of captioning a picture of The Stare, and I thought some of the responses were really funny! There just weren’t many rec’s thrown around, and at the end of the day, we ended up with no red comments this week, and on the other end of the spectrum, anyone who got a rec ended up on the podium, so congrats! In that first place, with one rec each, we have LeftFieldCorNWer, MrRbi17, gzimmerm, and NikT77! With so many tied for the position, I’m just going to link to each comment. I think it will be easier that way :-)

In second place, with two rec’s apiece, we have chronicles_of_the_desert and Jack Sommers!

Chronicles is very correct. I’ve seen the look. It compels you to start scratching charts and graphs into the nearest surface with your finger nails.

Taking the top spot on our podium this week, Justin27 and Oldenschoole with 3 recs each!

Gotta love it when there’s a theme, and palm reading is the perfect one for this. I wonder if he was able to pick up any signals on the “future” when Bumgarner started cursing him out?

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Diamondhacks 22 Jack Sommers 17 MrRbi17 8 Snake_Bitten 6 Jim McLennan 5 NikT77 5 LeftFieldCorNWer 6 AzRattler 4 FootstepsFalco16 4 gzimmerm 4 Xerostomia 4 Justin27 3 Oldenschoole 3 chronicles_of_the_desert 2

Hacks still has a commanding lead over Jack, though Jack’s two points this week did close the gap slightly. Still looking like our two top dogs from last year are the ones to beat again this season, so for the next six weeks, you’ll all be chasing them for the first spot in the finals!

The past couple weeks, as you probably have noticed if you’re on this site, the Diamondbacks have been doing really well! In fact, over the last twenty games, they’ve been the best team in the National League. What happened? Go!