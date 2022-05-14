 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gameday Thread, #34: 5/14 vs. Cubs

On this day in 1796, Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Dr.Edward Jenner Vaccinating Young Boy

In This Stream

Game #34: 5/14, Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

View all 2 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...