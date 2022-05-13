Diamondbacks Game Preview #33: 5/13 vs. Cubs

Today's Lineups CUBS DIAMONDBACKS Rafael Ortega - RF Cooper Hummel - LF Willson Contreras - C Jordan Luplow - CF Ian Happ - LF Ketel Marte - 2B Patrick Wisdom - 3B Christian Walker - 1B Alfonso Rivas - 1B Pavin Smith - RF Frank Schwindel - DH Daulton Varsho - C Jason Heyward - CF Josh Rojas - 3B Jonathan Villar - 2B Seth Beer - DH Ildemaro Vargas - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Drew Smyly - LHP Zach Davies - RHP

So, tonight’s game is on Apple TV. Yes, another streaming service to cut into what used to be quite simple. You had Fox Sports Arizona: you got to see every game, unless they were national broadcasts. You don’t have to pay for the games... yet... [I’m sure that’s coming], but you will need an Apple ID, so probably something you want to get squared away in advance of first pitch. Which is why I’m including the information in the preview. Also, so that all those people who don’t read the previews will be left floundering in the Gameday Thread. It’s their own fault, really...

Here’s the information on how to watch. I’m sure you are probably as excited as I am - which would be not in the slightest - to discover that among the “exciting” enhancements viewers can look forward to tonight, “When a home-team batter comes to the plate for the first time in the game, an Apple Music pop-up in the lower right will identify his walk-up song.” Because, y’know: for the kids! The grumpy old man in me, however, feels like this only illustrates the inexorable collapse of a once noble sport into sad demographic prostitution. I will, very specifically, not be tuning into tonight’s contest.

This was interesting though. From the D-backs notes, details on the number of players and coaches who have a connection to the Chicago area:

Zach Davies: Made 32 starts for the Cubs in 2021.

Merrill Kelly: Lived in Lake Forest from third through eighth grade...dad, Tom, is a former general manager of the Chicago Ritz-Carlton.

Rick Short (assistant hitting coach): Grew up in Elgin, Ill. and spent 113 games in the Cubs’ farm system in 2001 with Double-A West Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Caleb Smith: Acquired by the Cubs for cash after being selected by the Brewers in the 2016 Rule 5 Draft...was returned to the Yankees on March 28, 2017.

Alek Thomas: Resides in Chicago...dad, Allen, was the White Sox’ Director of Strength and Conditioning from 2004-21... graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

Daulton Varsho: Father, Gary, was selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 1982 draft and played 3 seasons with Chicago (1988-90).

And in entirely non-baseball related news... It’s the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend, a glorious celebration of both the amazing and the dreadful, which is scientifically proven to be exactly 3454x better than that crappy American Song Contest show. Last night, Chris and I watched the videos of all 40 contenders. While the selection wasn’t as good as last year (per Chris: “I think COVID made everyone depressed”), here’s the Moldovan entry. If you can get to the end of it without tapping your foot energetically, you are made of far sterner stuff than us.