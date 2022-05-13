Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/12/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-1 record. Hillsboro saw their game postponed due to inclement weather and will make it up in a doubleheader on May 14th.
Top Prospect Performances
Amarillo RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 87 pitches (64 strikes)
AAA: Reno Aces 2, Tacoma Rainiers 5
A rough start by Tommy Henry, who struggled to throw strikes in this outing with half of his pitches missing the strike zone, that saw Reno (16-17) fall behind 3-0 in just 4 innings. It didn’t help much that Edwin Uceta couldn’t limit the damage as he coughed up a pair of solo homers in 2 1⁄3 innings in relief. Reno’s offense was held mostly in check with 3 hitters accounting for 75% of the team’s hits. Jake McCarthy doubled home a run in the 5th and Grayson Greiner drove in Reno’s other run in the 6th.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Springfield Cardinals 2 (F/10)
A solid start by Brandon Pfaadt, who limited Springfield to 2 runs over 6 innings with 7 strikeouts. Amarillo (16-14) wasn’t able to get it going early enough with the bats to give Pfaadt the win. With runners on the corners and 1 out in the 4th, Dominic Fletcher took off to bait a throw down to 2nd. Eduardo Diaz would easily score once the throw went through. The pair would team up for another run in the 8th inning, with Fletcher singling home Diaz to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to extra innings. In the 10th, a 2-run double by Jancarlos Cintron and an RBI single by Andy Yerzy would provide Amarillo with a nice cushion to work with. Blake Rogers would put up a zero in the bottom half of the inning to close out the game and pick up the win.
Low A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Fresno Grizzlies 3
Oscar Santos’ walkoff single gave Visalia (9-21) a much-needed win in a back and forth game. After going scoreless for 4 innings, Fresno would scratch a run in the 5th off Avery Short, who battled control issues but allowed just 2 runs in 5 1⁄3 innings. Eric Mendez would cough up a 2-run homer in the 6th, with one of the runs charged to Short, but the Rawhide were able to answer with a 2-run homer from Deyvison De Los Santos (5th). Glenallen Hill Jr. hit his 2nd long ball of the year in the previous inning. Mendez would deliver a scoreless 7th before turning it over to Junior Mieses (1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) and David Sanchez (1 BF, 1 K), who provided two scoreless innings and set the stage up in the 9th inning. Jacen Roberson would reach on an E-3, advancing to second on the play, before scoring on Santos’ single to left.
