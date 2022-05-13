Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/12/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-1 record. Hillsboro saw their game postponed due to inclement weather and will make it up in a doubleheader on May 14th.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 87 pitches (64 strikes)

A rough start by Tommy Henry, who struggled to throw strikes in this outing with half of his pitches missing the strike zone, that saw Reno (16-17) fall behind 3-0 in just 4 innings. It didn’t help much that Edwin Uceta couldn’t limit the damage as he coughed up a pair of solo homers in 2 1⁄ 3 innings in relief. Reno’s offense was held mostly in check with 3 hitters accounting for 75% of the team’s hits. Jake McCarthy doubled home a run in the 5th and Grayson Greiner drove in Reno’s other run in the 6th.

A solid start by Brandon Pfaadt, who limited Springfield to 2 runs over 6 innings with 7 strikeouts. Amarillo (16-14) wasn’t able to get it going early enough with the bats to give Pfaadt the win. With runners on the corners and 1 out in the 4th, Dominic Fletcher took off to bait a throw down to 2nd. Eduardo Diaz would easily score once the throw went through. The pair would team up for another run in the 8th inning, with Fletcher singling home Diaz to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to extra innings. In the 10th, a 2-run double by Jancarlos Cintron and an RBI single by Andy Yerzy would provide Amarillo with a nice cushion to work with. Blake Rogers would put up a zero in the bottom half of the inning to close out the game and pick up the win.