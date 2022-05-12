Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/11/2022

The Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Statlines

Amarillo RF Corbin Carroll: 1 for 5, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 3 for 5, 2B, IBB, 2 RBI

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 79 pitches (50 strikes)

Reno (16-16) was able to knock out Justus Sheffield in the 2nd in this game, putting up a 5-spot in the inning to take early command of this game. That was enough run support for Ryne Nelson, who allowed just 2 runs in 5 innings at the near sea level environment of Tacoma to pick up his first win at the AAA level. Reno hitters had 7 walks and banged out 10 hits to fuel the offense. Despite taking a 7-2 lead, they would need every run to walk away from this game with a win. Luis Frias got lit up in the 7th for 3 runs and Mitchell Stumpo gave up a run in the 8th after having trouble throwing the ball near the plate. Tacoma would get the potential winning runs on base, but Miguel Aguilar would strand those runners to complete a scoreless 9th for the save.

An additional note in this game, former Diamondback Steven Souza Jr. got ejected in the 9th inning by the home plate umpire although it happened long after his AB.

The Cardinals would score 4 runs off Amarillo (15-14) starter Deyni Olivero, but a perfect outing by the bullpen and a 6-run 6th inning would allow Amarillo to walk away with the victory. Trailing 4-1 entering the inning, 4 straight singles would allow the Soddies to tie the game at 4-4 before making an out. After the first out, three more hits would continue with a double, single, and Jancarlos Cintron’s 4th home run of the year making it 7-4. It could have been a 7-run inning had a runner not been picked off the bases before the homer. Amarillo would tack on runs in the 8th and 9th on a Nick Dalesandro RBI single and a Leandro Cedeño solo homer.

Hillsboro (14-14) was held to one gosh darn hit in this game and the pitching staff as a hole had a major meltdown from the get-go. Not much more needs to be said about this game.

This was a low scoring game that ultimately was decided by the Manfred Rules after both pitching staffs were exhausted. Visalia (8-21) got a solid start from Josh Swales, who allowed 1 run in 5 innings. The bullpen delivered a solid performance for the next 6 innings, allowing just 1 run over that spawn. Listher Sosa was able to prevent a big inning in the 7th by stranding the bases loaded and delivering two more scoreless innings to give the offense a chance to take the lead. Both teams would go scoreless until the 12th, when a big home run with 2 outs put Fresno up 6-2. Jordan Lawlar would single home a run in the bottom half of the inning to cap a 3-hit game but the offense stalled out from there.