Snake Bytes 5/12: Melan-Conned

Diamondback’s News:

Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 3 - SpencerSpice with the recap

While Kelly didn’t have his ace-level stuff today, he grinded to give the team 5 innings of 3-run ball.

Marlins get to Mark Melancon, Diamondbacks with big inning

But Miami responded quickly — and decisively — off Mark Melancon. Catcher Jacob Stallings entered the game hitting just .183 but came up big in the ninth, hitting a single that put the Marlins back in front. Chisholm then drove a low pitch out to left-center, barely clearing the wall for a three-run blast that pushed Miami’s lead to 7-3.

Watch: D-backs top prospect Alek Thomas belts 1st career HR vs Marlins

Brent Strom helping revive Dbacks pitching staff after lackluster 2021

“Isn’t that the trend in baseball these days? It’s a confidence factor,” Strom said. “Although you see Gallen throwing more fastballs, he just has confidence in his off-speed pitches. The fastball can be utilized as an off-speed pitch.

“When you get a hitter thinking about off-speed, then the fastball is a change of pace. We always think the change of pace to be lower, but it can be higher too.”

Baseball News:

Yelich cycles for the 3rd time, all vs Reds

“Yelich had a freakin’ cycle. That’s incredible,” Renfroe said. “That’s a once in a lifetime thing. He’s done it three times in the big leagues. That’s crazy.”

London, Paris and more: Baseball makes it’s product international

“Our long-term partnership with Major League Baseball is ambitious and includes regular-season games as well as a legacy program designed to grow the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level in London,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. “These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multi-use venue and a fantastic asset for the capital.”

The best and worst MLB signings early on in 2022

Ahead we’ve selected the five best and five worst signings of the offseason based on the early returns over the first month of the 2022 season. Only players who signed a multiyear deal were considered for a spot on the list, though we did count down the 10 best one-year contracts on a separate honorable mention slide of sorts.

There’s still plenty of time for the scales to shift, but here are the best and worst free-agent signings of the 2021-22 offseason so far.

Guardians - White Sox become 1st MLB game postponed due to Covid in 2022

Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, their afternoon road game today vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.