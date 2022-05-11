Snake Bytes: 5/11 - A Good Night for Pitchers

Diamondbacks News

Miami 3, Arizona 9

Another strong start from an Arizona starting pitcher, combined with Arizona batters finding copious amounts of batted ball luck propelled the Diamondbacks to another series win on Tuesday night and put the Snakes ahead of the Rockies in the NL West standings.

Bumgarner Cruises in First Start Since Ejection

Madison Bumgarner moved the line forward for the Arizona pitching rotation, allowing only two runs through 6 1⁄ 3 innings. After surrendering a two-run, first-inning hoe run to Jorge Soler, the Arizona lefty shut Miami down, allowing no further hits and only one walk through another six innings of work.

Lovullo Becomes Diamondbacks’ Winningest Manager

Arizona’s win over Miami on Tuesday night marked Torey Lovullo’s 654th win as a manager of the Snakes. That tally gives Lovullo one more win as skipper than Kirk Gibson managed to get in his time in the desert.

Diamondbacks Win Series, Make Lovullo Winningest Manager

After a convincing win over the Miami Marlins, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta made sure to douse Torey Lovullo for becoming the franchise’s winningest manager. Then, they talked to reporters to heap praise upon their skipper and how he goes about his work.

Seth Beer Working to Break Historic Slump

After being the only Diamondbacks to really hit much early in the season, Seth Beer is now mired in an 0-for-35 slump, the longest hitting slump for a non-pitcher in franchise history.

Other Baseball News

Angels’ Reid Detmers Tosses No-No for 11th Career Start

The 22-year-old former top prospect completed the unlikely bid against the Tamp Bay Rays. The left-handed rookie had never before thrown more than six innings or 97 pitches in a professional outing before going nine innings with 108 pitches Tuesday night.



Anthony Rendon Homers Lefty

With rookie starter Reid Detmers mowing Tampa Bay’s offense down en route to a no-no and with Corey Kluber allowing eight runs through the first three frames, the Rays turned to position player pitching for the end of the game. Enter, Brett Philips. Phillips was given the unenviable task to facing the heart of the Angels’ lineup. Trout greeted Phillips with a two-run home run. Ohtani then doubled off the wall. This brought up Anthony Rendon who decided to turn around and bat left-handed - for the first time in his 10 years of Major League ball. It didn’t seem to matter much as Rendon deposited a pitch into the right field stands.

Vintage Verlander Takes No-No Into Eighth

While Reid Detmers was tossing his first career no-no, Justin Verlander made a spirited run at pitching his fourth on Tuesday night. The veteran righty gave the Astros eight innings of no-hit baseball. Minnesota’s Gio Urshela broke up the bid with a clean single to right. Verlander walked only two batters and faced the minimum 24 batters through eight frames. Verlander was also economic in his pitch count, needing only 76 to get through seven innings.

Blue Jays Looking for Answers After Ump Show

Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia, manager Charlie Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker all were ejected as part of a bizarre sequence during the sixth and seventh innings after Garcia hit the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson in the arm with a fastball that got away.