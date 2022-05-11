Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/10/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 0 for 4, BB, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1 for 5, RBI, R

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 39 pitches (23 strikes)

Tacoma would take a momentary lead with a 3-run homer in the 2nd, but Reno (15-16) controlled the scoring in the latter stage of the game. Corbin Martin was able to shake off the one bad at-bat and delivered 5 2⁄ 3 innings with 4 Ks and 2 walks, pitching himself out of jams. On offense, Reno hit 3 homers with 2 of them coming off the bat from Juan Graterol and the other from Jake McCarthy. The bullpen delivered 3 1⁄ 3 innings with 7 strikeouts to close this one out while the offense continued to tack on.

Bryce Jarvis simply did not have it in this game, as he gave up 5 runs and retired only 2 hitters before getting pulled. The game was pretty close early despite the rough start, with Amarillo (14-14) only down 5-3 after 3 innings. That’s where the wheels fell off, as Brett de Geus and Josh Green allowed 6 runs to put the Soddies in a big hole. However the hitters would make this game interesting in the 9th. Back to back home runs by Eduardo Diaz and Andy Yerzy would put Amarillo within 1, but that’s where the offense would end.

Hillsboro (14-13) rode a great start by Scott Randall to win this game in just 1 hour and 50 minutes. Randall allowed just 4 hits, but no runs in 7 innings with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Offensively, they wouldn’t need much but they delivered nonetheless. Spencer Brickhouse homered in the 2nd and Ryan Bliss hit a leadoff triple in the 5th and scored on a groundout to give Hillsboro a quick 2-0 lead before breaking it open in the 7th. Back to back doubles by A.J. Vukovich and Caleb Roberts scored the 3rd run of the game. Then a pair of throwing errors would create another RBI opportunity, before Elian Miranda singled home a run. Liu Fuenmayor would throw 2 scoreless innings to close it out.