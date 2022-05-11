Diamondbacks 9, Marlins 3, Time of Game 3:17, Attendance 8,855

Record: 17-14, .548 W%, pace 89 wins.

Madison Bumgarner overcame a shaky start and settled down to go 6.1 allowing just 2 runs, improving his record to 2-1. The offense broke out for 9 runs on 11 hits and 6 walks. Jordan Luplow homered, and 4 different players had two hits each.

With his 354th win Torey Lovullo became the winningest manager in Diamondbacks franchise history, passing Kirk Gibson’s 353. He received a beer bath for his efforts.

T-1 Madison Bumgarner came out firing tonight with his velocity up at 93 to start the game. Unfortunately his location was not quite good enough and he got hit hard right out of the gate. Jorge Soler hit a two run homer, a 110 MPH line drive bullet to left. With two outs Avisail Garcia just missed a homer, bouncing another 110 MPH rope off the yellow part of the fence in left, and ended up with just a single as Cooper Hummel played the carom and got the ball back quickly. That turned out to be a big break for Arizona. Joey Wendle rapped another base hit after that, but Madbum finally got out of the inning on his 24th pitch, catching Erik Gonzalez looking. 2-0 Marlins.

B-1 With Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo on the bump, Jordan Luplow got the D-backs right back in the game. Cooper Hummel walked and then Luplow launched a 430 foot big fly to left for his 3rd homer of the year to tie the game. Ketel Marte walked and Christian Walker slammed a double off the wall, giving the D-backs a golden opportunity to have a bigger inning. But Rojas, Ahmed, and Perdomo all struck out, ending the inning on Luzardo’s 40th pitch. 2-2 Tie

T-2 Madbum works a 1-2-3, but Miguel Rojas worked him for 10 pitches, bringing total to 43

B-2 Three up Three down for the Dbacks, Luzardo has struck out 5 of the last 6 hitters.

T-3 Marlins managed just a two out single as Madbum settles in. He’s at 57 pitches.

B-3 Back to back 8 pitch walks by Ketel and Walker with one out kick started a D-backs 4 run rally. After Rojas lined sharply right at the centerfielder Don Mattingly pulled Luzardo with just 78 bringing in Louis Head to face Nick Ahmed with two outs. Nick dunked a base hit to left and Geraldo Perdomo dunked one into center. Those hits each scored a run. Alek Thomas did them one better, hitting a bloop double down the left field line for his first MLB RBI. A passed ball brought in the 4th run. D-backs 6-Marlins 2.

T-4 After a long wait to pitch again, Bum gave up a leadoff walk and a two out single, but got out of the inning with a K looking against Rojas and his pitch count at 73.

B-4 Hummel singled, but a K by Luplow and Marte’s 6-5-3 quickened the pace slightly.

T-5 Madbum’s second 1-2-3 inning of the game on just 8 pitches has the D-backs back in the dugout quickly

B-5 Ahmed draws 2 out walk but thats all.

T-6 ANOTHER 1-2-3 for Madbum. Pitch count at 91.

B-6 1-2-3 inning. Cody Poteet has restored order for the Marlins putting up 3 scoreless innings.

T-7 Bumgarner back out to start the 7th against left hand batter Jesus Sanchez with J.B. Wendelken all warmed in the pen. Sanchez flies out and Torey walks out to replace Madison and bring in Wendelken. J.B. gets the final two outs sandwiched around Ketel Marte’s 5th error of the year, which ties him with Brandon Crawford for the NL “lead” in that category.

Bums’ final line:

6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR, 96 pit, 66 strikes

B-7 Walker gets a 2 out single, his second hit of the game and 4th two hit game in his last 7. upping his B.A. to .192. But he got picked off /caught stealing, negating the positive value there.

T-8 Keynan Middleton in to pitch for Arizona and records an impressive 1-2-3 inning

B-8 D-backs tack on 3 more runs, including RBI singles by Perdomo and Thomas and an RBI Double from Cooper Hummel. 9-2 D-backs

T-9: Caleb Smith in to pitch. He gave up 3 hits and a run

Post Game Comments Audio

Jordan Luplow: Made an interesting comment about the importance of Bumgarner’s presence and leadership both in the clubhouse and on the field. I’ve heard that a lot lately from other players.

Madison Bumgarner: He felt he made a good pitch to Soler at the top of the zone, it was where he wanted it. He felt good all night. Very happy for Torey

David Peralta: He gave a little speech in the clubhouse before media were allowed in and he shared some of the things he said and felt for all his time with Torey

Torey: Very honored by the support from the team, organization and fans. Bum is a very private person but leads by example and when he speaks, guys listen. He was happy with the at bats and approach, especially by some of the young guys like Thomas and Perdomo, steering the ball and putting it in play.

Fangraphs Box Score

WPA

Team VHS: Christian Walker + .134, Jordan Luplow +.126, Geraldo Perdomo +.093, Madison Bumgarner +.066

Team Betamax: Josh Rojas -.100, Jose Herera -.033

COTD: No Sedona Red, but this one made me laugh, so I’m picking it:

Series Finale tomorrow at 12:40 P.M. as the D-backs go for the sweep of the season series against the Marlins. Merrill Kelly faces off against Sandy Alcantara