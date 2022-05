Hello Pitters and Brutes!

When last we chatted our vaunted Dbacks were.....not vaunted. In fact I think when last we had our chat our Dbacks were last or close to last in all major stat categories.

What a difference a few weeks makes huh?

Now we’re a game over .500 and 1.5 games out of the Wild Card. Bananas.

So join us once more as we struggle to understand if we’re good, great or at least better than 2021.