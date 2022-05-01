Snake Bytes 5/1: May Day

Team News



Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly shuts down Cardinals in latest strong outing

Right-hander Merrill Kelly became the first Diamondbacks starter this season to work beyond the sixth inning, firing seven shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon. Kelly has allowed just four runs in 28 1/3 innings.............

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/04/30/diamondbacks-merrill-kelly-shuts-down-cardinals-latest-strong-outing/9603432002/

Nick Ahmed flashes leather, power bat in D-Backs’ win over Cardinals

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/04/30/diamondbacks-get-more-strong-pitching-blank-cardinals-2nd-straight-win/9603051002/



D-backs’ Merrill Kelly tosses 7 scoreless innings in win over Cardinals

https://arizonasports.com/story/3125670/d-backs-merrill-kelly-tosses-7-scoreless-innings-in-win-over-cardinals/



I definitely like Nick’s articles better.



Dan’s recap, and here you can see both HRs today (Marte and Ahmed) as well as Nick Ahmed’s sensational play.

https://www.azsnakepit.com/2022/4/30/23051007/diamonbacks-2-st-louis-0-quite-the-pitchers-duel



Ex-Dbacks on the Move



AB25 to the IL

https://www.mlb.com/news/angels-injuries-and-roster-moves

The Other divisions



Rockies place Bryant on IL with back strain

He will be eligible to play against us on Friday.

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/news/kris-bryant-placed-on-injured-list-with-back-strain



After 11 years, Krizan rewarded with MLB debut

https://www.mlb.com/giants/news/jason-krizan-makes-mlb-debut-after-11-years-in-minors



Johan on Mets’ no-no: ‘I think it’s great’

“I think it’s great,” Santana said. “Because so many pitchers were involved, it’s a great thing for team building. It was special for fans. The way bullpens are used now, I think this will become more commonplace.”

https://www.mlb.com/mets/news/johan-santana-comments-on-mets-second-no-hitter

Kershaw surpasses Sutton as franchise strikeout leader

https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/news/clayton-kershaw-becomes-dodgers-all-time-franchise-strikeout-leader



Farm Implements



Five Run Ninth Rallies Sod Poodles To Win

Sod Poodles outfielder Dominic Fletcher scored Diaz with his team and D-backs’ minor-league leading 18th RBI of the year.

https://www.milb.com/amarillo/news/5-run-ninth-rallies-sod-poodles-to-win

Cavalli finds form with no-hit outing

https://www.mlb.com/news/washington-nationals-top-mlb-prospects-updates-2022?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage



Each team’s best first-rounder of past decade

I’ll spare you the details of who their pick for ours is...

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/news/each-team-s-best-first-rounder-of-last-decade?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage

Anything Goes



Here is the All-Star team for April

https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-all-stars-for-april-2022

Acts of kindness for young boy on a Tennessee baseball field leaves ‘everyone in tears’

https://fox17.com/news/local/acts-of-kindness-for-young-boy-on-a-tennessee-baseball-field-leaves-everyone-in-tears-good-news-spirituality-society-sports



Coyotes rally for 5 goals, send off fans with win in Gila River Arena finale

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nhl/coyotes/2022/04/30/coyotes-fans-turn-out-large-numbers-bid-farewell-hockey-gila-river-arena/9594440002/





This day in history:

In 1898, the US destroyed the Spanish Pacific Fleet in the battle of Manila Bay. About 400 Spanish sailors were killed and 10 Spanish warships wrecked, at the cost of only 6 American wounded. In 1931, the Empire State Building was dedicated. In 1955, Babe Didrikson Zaharias won the final LPGA tournament of her career.



This day in baseball history:

In 1884, in the American Association, catcher Moses Fleetwood Walker became the first black to play in the Major Leagues. 1901 Herm McFarland, no relation to McERA, becomes the first American League player to hit a grand slam for the White Sox. This is an interesting one, in 1912 George Sisler, a freshman at the University of Michigan, struck out 20 batters in 7 innings. Yes, THAT George Sisler. Jimmie Foxx and Satchel Paige made their respective debutes in 1925 and 1926, respectively. In 1985, Jimmy Key became the first Blue Jays left handed SP to win a game for them in 614 games. In 1991, Nolan Ryan threw the 7th no hitter of his career and Rickey Henderson surpassed Lou Brock as the alltime stolen bases leader. 2012, Buck Showalter won his 1.000 career game, a 7-1 win over the Yankees. Two former Dbacks’ birthdays are today, Stephen Randolph and Armando Reynoso.

