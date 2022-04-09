Snake Bytes: 4/9 - Return to Mt. 500

Diamondbacks News

San Diego 3 - Arizona 0

It was another rough night for Arizona’s bats. This time there was no ninth inning magic to be had.

Kelly Strong in Season Debut

Merrill Kelly pitched four shutout innings, striking out seven Padres in the process. With the season just getting underway after an abbreviated spring, Kelly was pulled after throwing 75 pitches to clear those first four innings.

Manaea One-Ups Darvish, No-Hits Snakes Through Seven

For the second night in a row, San Diego’s starter managed to no-hit the Diamondbacks until they were pulled. This time, it was newly acquired Sean Manea who was doing the honours, holding the Snakes hitless through seven innings. The no-hit bid was broken up in the eighth when David Peralta singled off of San Diego’s Tim Hill.

Lawlar, Carroll Homer

Two of Arizona’s top prospects are both recovering from similar shoulder surgeries. The power display is refreshing to see. Lawlar went yard on a full count in his first at-bat of the season with Visalia. Carroll deposited one in the seats in the fifth inning for Amarillo.

Other Baseball News

Lindor Hit In Head, Benches Clear

One night after the Washington Nationals plunked three New York Mets, Washington’s Steve Cishek lost control of one of his sidearm slings and hit Francisco Lindor in the head. This prompted Buck Showalter to come out from the dugout. He was quickly followed by the rest of the New York Mets. The bench-clearing resulted in ejections of Cishek and Nationals third base coach, Mark Carlson.

Pirates Ink Hayes to Big Extension

Young Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has agreed to an 8-yr/$70 million extension with the Bucs, helping the Pirates to lock up their young, dynamic core.

Yankees, Judge Fail to Come to Terms on Extension

The owner of the fourth highest WAR in baseball since 2017 reportedly turned down an offer of 8-yr/$235 million. Methinks that decision is likely to come back to bite him.

Rachael Balkovec Breaks Barrier

Balkovec took the field as manager for the Yankees affiliated Tampa Bay Tarpons, becoming the first full-time woman manager of an affiliated baseball team.