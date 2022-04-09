Arizona Diamondbacks Minor Leagues Recap 4/8/2022: Full Season Ahead!

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top Performances

Visalia RHP Joe Elbis: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 65 pitches (43 strikes)

Reno DH Matt Davidson: 3 for 5, 2B, HR (3)

Reno RHP Luis Frias: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 78 pitches (48 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 7, Las Vegas Aviators 1

A slew of home runs supported strong pitching from Luis Frias and the bullpen to coast to an easy win. Frias pitched 4 2⁄ 3 scoreless, allowing just 2 hits and 2 walks with 5 strikeouts. Reno (2-1) would slug three home runs, with two of them coming with men on base, to take an early 5-0 lead. Reno’s bullpen would deliver 4 1⁄ 3 innings and allow just a solo home run in terms of scoring.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, Midland RockHounds 11

Drey Jameson dealt with a rough second inning as he allowed 4 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks while recording 5 outs in the start. Kenny Hernandez would have a similar fate, as Amarillo (0-1) fell behind 8-0 in the top of the 3rd. Despite the offense’s best efforts, they were unable to close the gap as the relievers behind them did not keep Midland off the scoreboard. Corbin Carroll, Eduardo Diaz, and Andy Yerzy all record multi-hit games to pace the lineup with Carroll hitting his first homer (video below) the other way for his first of the season.

High A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Tri-City Dust Devils 5

Blake Walston surrendered 3 runs in the first inning, but was able to shake it off to allow nothing further the rest of his start. Overall he struck out 8 and walked 2 hitters in 3 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. Hillsboro would battle back in this game with a sac fly by Adrian Del Castillo in the 1st and a Tim Tawa solo homer in the 4th. The 6th inning presented a golden opportunity to put up a big inning after back to back singles by A.J. Vukovich and Neyfy Castillo, but Tawa would bounce into a double play to limit the scoring to a single run to tie it at 3-3. Both teams traded runs in the 7th, with Gabe Matthews driving home a run with a single for the Devils and Vukovich getting an RBI by getting plunked with the bases loaded. Austin Pope wasn’t able to keep Tri-City off the scoreboard in the 8th, which ended up being the decisive run in the game.

Low A: Visalia Rawhide 8, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4

The Rawhide decided to host a home run derby at the expense of Quakes starter Kendall Williams as Visalia scored all 8 of their runs in the first 4 innings on the strength of 4 home runs. Jordan Lawlar got the party started with a solo homer (video below) with 1 out in the 1st for his first pro long ball. Jacen Roberson, Junior Franco, and Wilderd Patino all joined in the party to chase Williams. Joe Elbis was able to take all this run support and post zeros in the 4 innings he pitched with just 2 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 8 strikeouts. The bullpen just coasted in mop-up duty for the final 15 outs.