Pit Your Wits 2022: Week 1

Welcome back to everyone’s favorite, vaguely baseball-themed, written word-based, variety game show! It is I, your Snakepit Entertainment Manager, ISH95, returning for my seventh season hosting this series. Time does fly doesn’t it? After a few seasons of changes, we’re going to keep it pretty much the same, with only one real change to the format this time around.

Every week, I’ll give you guys a new prompt for you to work with. It could be a photo to caption, something timely, based off a baseball news story of the week, or something else entirely. You give your best response in the comments, and then vote on the other responses using that rec button. The top three rec getting posts will earn podium spots and points directly correlating to the number of recs they got.

The season will be split into to halves. Unlike previous seasons, they will be two equal halves of 12 weeks each, with one break in the middle. The All Star Break will have no impact on the schedule. At the end of the first half, the commenter who has the most points will be declared the first finalist, then we wipe the leaderboard and start over for the second half to find our second finalist.

At the end of the season, we will have a championship week, where the two finalists will face off in a head to head battle where you, the reader, will judge their body of work based off their top three rec’d entries from their half of the season. You’ll then vote between the two, and the winner will be our PYW’s champion.

As you probably heard, Seth Beer walked the team off the field with a three-run home run to cap off a come from behind win on Opening Day. You probably also heard that it was National Beer Day when he did it. Pretty great synergy! Pair up one other current Diamondback with another National Day (either real or fictional) that pairs well with them Go!