‘Beer Me’ shirt now available

What better way - except for a cold one - to honor the most dramatic Opening Day hit in franchise history?

By Jim McLennan
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

It was the worst of Opening Day contests, with the Diamondbacks looking like they would be no-hit. And, then, it wasn’t - capped off by rookie Seth Beer’s amazing three-run walk-off homer. And this may not be the end, with Beer potentially a candidate for Rookie of the Year, especially if he keeps this kind of thing up. So why not get ahead of the curve and order yourself a Beer shirt now?

Wow! I am already convinced. Where can I get one?

Buy your “Beer Me” T-shirt or hoodie here.

Tell me more...

  • Officially licensed product of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
  • Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in vintage black. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
  • Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in black. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
  • Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in black. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
  • Women’s V-Neck T-Shirt: Relaxed fit, 100% cotton v-neck in black. Fits just right without being too tight. S-XL
  • Designed by Athlete Logos.
  • Screened in the USA.

