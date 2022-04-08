Reno Aces 6, Las Vegas Aviators 4

Taking a page from their parent club last night, the Reno Aces (2-1) won a game in which they had only 5 hits, with none of them coming with runners in scoring position, and had their starter chased after 4 innings trailing 3-0. A game that was littered with walks, as the Aces pitchers issued six of them while their batters drew nine, it was Reno that took advantage of the extra baserunners with good fundamentals and ultimately scoring in their final five trips to the plate for a come from behind victory.

Notable Prospect Performances

LHP Tommy Henry: 4+ IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 78 pitches (47 strikes)

CF Alek Thomas: 0 for 4, BB, R

Coming off a solid win in Game 2 of the year, the Aces were looking to pick up a series advantage against Vegas behind left-handed starting prospect Tommy Henry. Henry’s Reno debut was a mixed bag, as he gave up runs in 3 of the 4-plus innings he pitched with more walks than strikeouts. He would exit after failing to retire the two batters he faced in the 5th and give way to Josh Green, who allowed one of two inherited runners to score. Green would also allow a run of his own in the 6th.

Trailing 3-0 after five innings, the Aces went to work on the Vegas bullpen. Camden Duzenack unloaded the second pitch from Aaron Brown for a solo homer to put Reno on the board. What proceeded next was 4 straight walks, the 4th pushing Reno’s second run of the inning across. Grayson Greiner legged out a potential double play ball hit to short for the 3rd run of the inning to tie it.

After tying the game once again in the 7th with a walk, balk, and two productive outs, the Aces turned to Tyler Holton to get the next 6 outs. Despite two hits and a pair of walks, Holton posted a pair of donuts on the scoreboard to give his team a chance to win. His battery mate would deliver that win in the 8th with a tie-breaking solo shot off former D-back farmhand Chester Pimentel. Reno would take advantage of another leadoff walk in the 9th, with Duzenack delivering his second extra base hit of the night for a critical insurance run. The Aces turned to Kevin Ginkel to close this game out and retired the side in order with a strikeout of former Ace Christian Lopes as part of the inning.