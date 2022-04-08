SnakeBytes 4/8: 1-0

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) D-backs’ Seth Beer hits walk-off home run to beat Padres on Opening Day

Designated hitter Seth Beer, in his sixth MLB game, belted a walk-off three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the D-backs a 4-2 Opening Day victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. (On National Beer Day, no less!)

(San Diego Union-Tribune) Darvish’s gem not enough as D’backs walk off Padres

On a pleasant evening, with the retractable roof of the airplane hangar known as Chase Field (Not all of us live by the ocean, Jerk) open, Yu Darvish got the Padres two-thirds of the way to what would have been just the second opening-day no-hitter in major league history. That the quest ended a batter after Darvish departed would have been something to chuckle about over some postgame beverages if not for what happened in the ninth inning.

That’s when Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen couldn’t get an out.

(Arizona Sports) D-backs’ Ahmed, Luplow start baseball activity; Rojas still in training room

“(Ahmed) started some baseball activity, he’s climbed out of the training room,” Lovullo said. “He had been taking ground balls — it’s his right shoulder, so he’s been taking ground balls and doing all sorts of fielding activity without throwing a baseball.

(AZ Central) The Diamondbacks are excited about the beginning of year 25. Is anyone else?

Thursday’s crowd of 35,508 was the smallest in history for a Diamondbacks opener at Chase Field and only the second one that was less than 40,000. Those who stayed until the end were rewarded by the Diamondbacks scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Padres, 4-2.

The lack of interest Thursday wasn’t surprising, and it had nothing to do with the opponent.

(Arizona Family) Diamondbacks super fan still collects team souvenirs, memorabilia after 25 years

“I just started with a couple of shelves of D-Backs stuff, and then the collection started to grow and grow,” said Gennario. “It encompassed one room, then another room, then I waited for my son to move out of that room, and I now have a purple and teal room.”

The 64-year old retired sales rep lives in a home that looks more like a baseball museum devoted to all things D-Backs. A game-used base, D-Backs stoplight, a Christmas wreath, an official scorecard from the dugout, and the collection goes on, and on, and on.

MLB News

(The Athletic) Shohei Ohtani looked like an MVP again to start 2022, but Angels’ outcome was also like so much of 2021

It was the Angels’ best chance to wrest control of the game. And the failure to cash in meant a wasted mound effort from Ohtani. A night all but dedicated to his greatness was overshadowed by a listless offensive night where Matt Duffy’s two singles accounted for half of the Angels’ hits.

(Cincinnati.com) How backup infielder Brandon Drury became the hero in Reds’ Opening Day win

This spring, Drury joined the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract and made the team as a backup infielder. He had only homered four times since the start of the 2020 season. And yet he was the hero for the Reds in a 6-3 win on Opening Day on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

(Yahoo!) MLB is finally back. Did you notice what was different about baseball on opening day?

Something else was different about that same at-bat, though. Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez wasn’t flashing fingers to communicate with reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. The signs so infamously stolen by the Houston Astros in 2017 had vanished. Instead, Narvaez was using a device on his wrist — like a remote control crossed with a quarterback’s cheat sheet — to send the call to a tiny transmitter in Burnes’ hat. One button for the type of pitch, one button for the location.