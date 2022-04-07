Snake Bytes 4/7: The Time Has Come

Who else is going to Chase Field today to watch some baseball? The Brute Squad will be in the LF bleachers, and I know Keegan will be watching from above in the 200s. Hey, maybe we will run into each other? Where are your seats? Man, I am so excited for today! The 1st thing I am going to do is hit the D-backs Team Shop for something new and improved. After the team shop I will seek out some of the new food items available at Chase Field this season. Probably a burger. Once the food and beverage are in my clutches I will locate my seats and claim my territory. Then it’s on. Man, I can’t wait.

Click the link ^ and read the storylines at the bottom of the page. This CBS sportswriter absolutely roasts the D-backs in the 1st sentence of the D-backs storyline. Brutal.

Date: Thursday, April 7 | Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field - Phoenix, Arizona

Live stream: fuboTV (for MLB Network only) | TV: Bally Sports, MLB Network

Probable pitchers: RHP Yu Darvish (SD) vs. LHP Madison Bumgarner (ARI)

Odds: SD -155; ARI +135; O/U: 8.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How will D-backs fare in 2022? Derrick Hall talks expectations

Nick Piecoro Q&A the Derrick Hall

Season preview: Diamondbacks seek improvement on the mound and with the glove

Arizona finished last in the NL with a frightening 5.11 ERA for the season. As well, the club committed 100 errors and only the Miami Marlins (122) committed more. The Diamondbacks’ .983 fielding percentage was tied with the New York Mets and Washington Nationals as next to last in league fielding. Only the Marlins’ .973 was lower.

D-backs select Oliver Perez, DFA Caleb Baragar

Perez, 40, joined the D-backs on a minor league deal on March 21 and has logged 3 1/3 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed thus far during Cactus League play. This will mark his second stint with the D-backs, for whom he also pitched in 2014-15.

Baseball News:

Oh good, another streaming service is getting exclusive MLB games

Peacock is only the second streaming service to announce a foray into the already crowded world of MLB broadcasting. Apple TV+ announced earlier this month it had acquired its own exclusive slate of Friday night games, starting with this week’s New York Mets-Washington Nationals game.

Why is baseball no longer America’s game?

The sport which was once the most popular in the country has a bevy of problems that has landed it at best a distant second place in America’s hearts. This is especially true among America’s youth.

Snek Byte:

You’ve seen Snakes on a Plane, but what about Snake in My Couch?

Alex Trejo, who owns snake removal service So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, arrived at the home in Lakeside, San Diego, after a frantic call from the homeowner, he told KGTV in a broadcast.

“You would be more likely to find a Rolex sitting on the ground than you would a snake like this,” he told KGTV.