Snake Bytes: 04/04 - What are you looking at?

Nick Piecoro with a couple of thoughts on the opening day roster.

Yesterday saw C Juan Graterol, INF Matt Davidson and OF Braden Bishop reassigned to Minor League camp. As Steve Gilbert notices, that means Jose Herrera wins the spot on the opening day roster as back-up catcher.

If only you could win championships with a great farm system. Now we only need that talent to perform and Mike Hazen to make good signings in free agency. I think we have a better chance at the first than the second.

Darvish, Snell, Musgrove, Clevinger, Paddack, Weathers and MacKenzie Gore are not enough (not to forget Dinelson Lamet who might return at a certain moment). The Padres had to acquire Sean Manaea. But they still have gaps to fill, especially in the outfield. They hope to dump Hosmer somewhere, but takers will be hard to find, and now maybe even more with the huge roster and payroll crunch. According to Spotrac the Padres currently have a projected payroll, including tax bill, of $278,049,433.

They don’t mention Melancon’s velocity loss, so we probably don’t have to bother about that then (although it is probably more of a case that the Diamondbacks do not matter and are therefore not mentioned).

Tatis will not make it and Mike Clevinger will probably start the season on the IL as well with a knee issue. Lance Lynn is another pitcher who will be out for quite some time.

Inspired by the success of the Home Run Derby the day before the MLB All-Star Game, Home Run Derby X is played on a reduced version of a baseball field, with a home plate mounted on a stage and the pitcher’s mound on a podium. The field of play is adaptable and designed to fit within a variety of environments. Four teams compete against one and other, being the four the Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs.

Sorry, MLB, but if you really want to grow the sport in Europe: visit the continent.

The Doosan Bears, LG Twins and SSG Landers top the table after the first two days of the 2022 KBO season, sweeping their respective series on opening weekend in front of packed crowds as stadiums returned to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

