PYW’s 2022: Week 4

Welcome back to this weeks edition! Quick recap, as usual the Diamondbacks are complaining about the upkeep of the stadium, even though its younger than me, and seems to accomplish what is required. Even so, I asked you to come up with one improvement that should be included during the repairs. Let’s jump right in! Starting things off in third place, we have Diamondhacks with 3 recs!

I feel like this is taking inspiration from a certain phrase that is banned here at PYW’s, but I can’t prove anything so I’m just going to give a lengthy glare over my glasses and move on... In second place, we find our first red comment. NikT77 with four recs!

When you’re given no limit, shoot for the stars! Honestly this would probably make the majority of the “maintenance issues” disappear... And finally, taking our top spot this week is Jack Sommers with 6 recs!

Given that Arizona has a history of dismantling London landmarks and rebuilding them piece by piece here in our state, this seems doable. Get on it Kendrick!

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Diamondhacks 16 Jack Sommers 12 MrRbi17 7 Snake_Bitten 6 Jim McLennan 5 LeftFieldCorNWer 5 AzRattler 4 FootstepsFalco16 4 NikT77 4

Jack vaults up to second place, only a couple of points behind Diamondhacks for the pole position. However, despite their gaines this week, there is still a small army just behind them battling it out for third place!

This week saw Miguel Cabrera join the elite 3,000 hit club, which is phenomenal, and probably something we won’t see for a while! But that’s part of the issue. With the changes to the game, some of the most hallowed milestones and record seem increasingly out of reach even for the greatest players of our generation. Come up with a new milestone for Modern Baseball. Go!