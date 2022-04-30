Snake Bytes: 4/30 - That’ll Do Bum, That’ll Do

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Madison Bumgarner allowed only one run on three hits in five innings, the run coming courtesy of a Paul Goldschmidt home run on the 13th pitch of his first-inning at-bat. The Diamondbacks hung two on Wainwright in the third and another in the sixth, before chipping away at the St. Louis bullpen to add three more runs in innings seven and eight.

Bumgarner Deals Snakes a Win

If Madison Bumgarner keeps up this string of strong outings, Arizona might just get some positive value out of him on the season after all.

Bumgarner Downs St. Louis Despite Goldy Homer

Before the game, much was made of Goldschmidt’s numbers against Bumgarner. The hype was warranted, though Bumgarner managed to have fun with the situation as well.

After the game @Dbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner texted his friend Paul Goldschmidt with the following message: If you're gonna hit home run do it on the first pitch, not the 15th. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) April 30, 2022

Diamondbacks Make Flurry of Last Minute Moves

Mark Melancon was placed on the IL joining J.B. Wendelken. Caleb Smith was recalled, as was RHP Kenyon Middelton. Tyler Holton was optioned to AAA-Reno, but remains on the team’s taxi squad.

MLBTR’s Big Hype Prospects

Nice to see other outlets joining the Pit in gushing about Corbin Carroll. Alek Thomas also makes an honorary appearance on the list.

Other Baseball News

MLB Hands Trevor Bauer 2-year (324 Game) Suspension

Trevor Bauer responds by becoming the first player to ever appeal a suspension handed out under the leagues Domestic Violence policies. This saga is still very far from over.

Mets Throw Combined No-No

New York’s Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Seth Lugo, Joely Rodríguez, and Edwin Díaz combined to throw MLB’s 315th no-hitter. Of those, 315 no-hitters, only 17 have been of the combined variety.