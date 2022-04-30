Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/28-29/2022

On Thursday, the Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1 for 4, BB, R

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 1 for 5, solo HR (3)

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 80 pitches (51 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 5 K, 84 pitches (46 strikes)

Both starters were clobbered in this game with Ryne Nelson allowing 5 runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. Both teams would find themselves in a tightly contested game as the score was tied at 5-5 after 5 innings. Stone Garrett would hit a double and blast out two home runs while Alek Thomas would hit a home run and rob a home run in the game on his 22nd birthday.

Check it out:

Thomas can belt homers ... and he can take them away. pic.twitter.com/BppSMBlM8R — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 29, 2022

Reno (11-10) would find themselves trailing 7-6 after Josh Green and Ryan Meisinger allowed a run each in the 6th and 7th innings. They would have a chance in the 9th after a leadoff single and a one-out walk to put two runners on base, but they would not be able to scratch the tying run across before running out of outs.

Amarillo (10-8) would score five runs in the 9th to take the lead for good, breaking a 4-4 tie entering the inning. Bryce Jarvis struggled to throw strikes, walking 4 and giving up 4 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. The bullpen would get 16 outs at the cost of a run after the team had already taken a five-run lead. Ti’Quan Forbes was the main engine in the lineup, finishing a triple short of the cycle. Eduardo Diaz recorded 3 hits and 3 RBI as well.

Hillsboro (9-9) walked off Vancouver when Canadians right fielder MacKenzie Mueller was unable to catch a ball hit off the bat of A.J. Vukovich. A pretty poor performance by the pitchers immediately put the Hops in a 6-0 role in the 4th. Jamison Hill allowed 1 run in 3 innings, but Collin Sullivan got rocked for 4 runs as part of a 5-run 4th inning. Hillsboro hitters were able to immediately respond in their next two trips to the plate, scoring 7 runs between the 4th and 5th innings to tie the game up at 7-7. The Hillsboro line up was aided with 9 walks in the game and were able to get some hits with RISP, albeit a lot of that damage happened in a 5-run 5th.

After the game was knotted up, Andrew Saalfrank coughed up a run in the 7th, which put Hillsboro behind 8-7. They would rally back in the 9th inning, starting with a Tim Tawa walk and A.J. Vukovich single to put two on with no outs. A wild pitch moved both up into scoring position, before an intentional walk loaded the bases. Danny Oriente would work a 5-pitch walk to push the tying run across with 2 outs in the inning. Now that the game entered extras, Jake Rice was brought in to put up a zero in the 10th. He did just that, with the Manfred Man not being able to advance beyond second base. The bottom half of the inning looked promising after a walk put two on with no outs, but a pair of strikeouts nearly ruined the game with Tawa getting ejected by the home plate umpire. It ultimately didn’t matter as Vukovich’s fly ball to right was dropped by the right fielder with a runner at 3rd. Instead of a soul crushing third out, it would result in a win.

Things were looking good for Visalia early in this game, as they took a quick 2-0 lead. Channy Ortiz drove home a run on a ground out and Deyvison De Los Santos singled home a run in the 3rd. Unfortunately that’s where the scoring would end for Visalia (5-13). Avery Short allowed just two singles and one walk while striking out eight in five scoreless innings. The bullpen wouldn’t be able to hold the lead as Carlos Meza allowed two runs in the 6th to blow the lead then Jose Alcantara allowing three runs in the 8th.

On Friday, the Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 2-1 record. The Hillsboro game was postponed and likely to be made up as a doubleheader.

Prospect Performances

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1 for 3, HR (5), 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R

Reno (12-10) jumped on Thomas Eschelman pretty quick in this game, scoring the first five runs of the game to take a 5-0 lead in the 4th. Tommy Henry had a bit of a hiccup in the 4th, allowing 2 runs, but held it together for 4 1⁄ 3 innings with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. Reno would score a tack-on run in the 8th on Yonny Hernandez’s RBI single, which would prove to be a valuable insurance run as El Paso kept creeping in closer with a run in their final two innings. Mack Lemieux and Caleb Baragar would pitch scoreless outings while Jesus Liranzo and Miguel Aguilar would allow one run in their respective innings.

Amarillo (10-9) got slaughtered in the middle innings in this game, as the Naturals put up back to back 3 spots in the 5th and 6th inning. The first chased starter Denyi Olivero, who was making his first start after getting promoted to AA. Ryan Weiss would be charged for the 3 runs in the 6th inning, which put Amarillo down 8-3. The Soddies would get something cooking in the 8th to make a furious comeback bid, getting the first four hitters of the inning to reach on 3 singles and a walk to load the bases. A couple wild pitches would allow them to cut the deficit down to 2, but they weren’t able to get that one hit they needed to tie it. The 9th inning followed a similar script as some baserunning and an RBI single from Drew Stankiewicz put Amarillo one hit away from tying it before running out of outs.

Jordan Lawlar immediately got the party started, belting out a solo homer in the first to open up the scoring. That blast was Lawlar’s 5th home run of the year already to go with 10 stolen bases on the young season, he’s filling up the stat sheet already. Visalia (6-13) would get 4 innings of 2 run ball from Peniel Otano and Listher Sosa pitched two scoreless for the win. Their effort allowed Visalia to build a big lead then coast to victory. Deyvison De Los Santos had a strong night at the plate, collecting 3 hits with one of them being a 2-run homer that gave the Rawhide a nice 7-2 cushion. Christian Montes De Oca would allow a 2-run homer in the bottom half of the frame and David Sanchez was scratched for a run in the 9th, but Visalia was able to secure their 2nd win in their last 14 games.