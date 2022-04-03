The Diamondbacks suffered another major blow on the injury front with presumptive starting 3B Josh Rojas suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain. A Grade 1 oblique issue is typically 27 days for a position player, so we can assume with a more severe injury that Rojas will be out longer than that. Losing Rojas is a big blow, as the team has a gaping hole at the position and were hoping Rojas could fill it.

Drew Ellis

Ellis makes the most sense to see if he survive at this level, as he’s a better defender than Rojas but has major warts at the plate. Ellis has concerns about making contact with big holes in his swing that were abused in his first stint in the majors. Even though there hasn’t been great results through his career up to this point, Ellis still has the upside of a slightly below-average regular at 3B if he can close the holes in his swing. At 26 years old, it’s sink or swim for the former 2nd round selection. Ellis has options remaining, so if it’s apparent he can’t hit MLB pitching the team can option him down to Reno and try someone else.

Matt Davidson

Davidson came up as a 3B in the Diamondbacks system over a decade ago, but has not been able to establish himself as a regular. After bouncing around the White Sox, Reds, and Dodgers, Davidson is back where it started. A light tower power bat from the right side, Davidson could be an option if the team wants to plug in a power bat against southpaws despite his statuesque defense.

Sergio Alcántara

Alcántara is mostly a depth option who can man three infield positions, but shouldn’t be counted as an everyday option. He lacks the bat to be an everyday option at short, so the same would also apply here.

In conclusion, the team’s in-house options at the hot corner behind Josh Rojas range from bad to really bad. I wouldn’t be surprised if the team looks elsewhere to try to fill that hole while Rojas recovers from the oblique injury. If not, we’ll see some combination of the three players above and hoping they aren’t completely awful.